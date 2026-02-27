Taylor Swift and Champions League take Liverpool revenue past £700m

Liverpool won their 20th English top-flight title last season

Winning the Premier League, returning to European football’s top table and hosting concerts by Taylor Swift helped Liverpool FC earn revenue of more than £700m for the first time last season.

Liverpool made a profit after tax of £8m on revenue of £703m in 2024-25 as their men’s team became English champions for the 20th time under new manager Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club had the highest revenue of any English club last season but their on-field success also led to the largest wage bill, which rose by £42m to £428m.

Liverpool made a pre-tax profit of £15.2m, a swing of more than £70m compared to the previous year’s £57m loss, but warned of “significant cost challenges”.

They also spent heavily in the summer, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The biggest factor in an £89m revenue uplift came from media income, with the club’s return to the Champions League contributing to a £60m rise to £264m.

Matchday revenue was up £14m to £116m as Liverpool benefited from the first full season operating the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand.

Non-matchday events, including concerts by global music stars Taylor Swift and Pink, contributed to a £15m improvement in commercial revenue to £323m.

Liverpool also cashed in on new sponsorship deals with Carlsberg, Japan Airlines, Lucozade, Husqvarna and Engelbert Strauss.

Liverpool ‘facing significant cost challenges’

Despite revenue rises across all three streams, Liverpool chief financial officer Jenny Beacham warned that growing administrative costs were impacting profits.

“We make no secret of our desire to run and operate a financially sustainable club, to grow revenue streams, and to do all we can off the pitch to help bring more success on it,” she said.

“The 2024-25 season is a great example of how this can work, with record revenues alongside the men’s team winning our 20th league title.

“The challenge for us is to continue with our growth through the incredible work that we do in areas such as our partnership portfolio and retail offerings, as well as continuing to diversify our focus to best serve our global fan base.

“The club does face significant cost challenges, including rises in administrative, staffing and operational costs, alongside the need for us to compete at the highest level of the game across our men and women’s teams.”