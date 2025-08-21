Premier League clubs break transfer record, spending £2.37bn

The 20 Premier League clubs have broken the record for the amount spent in a single transfer window, splashing £2.37bn.

The transfer of striker Noah Okafor from AC Milan to Leeds United for £18m took the total outlay for the English top flight above the 2023 record of £2.36bn.

It comes despite there being another 10 full days of possible transfer activity before the 2025 summer window closes.

Okafor’s £18m fee, however, is dwarfed by well over 20 transfers that have topped £30m.

Florian Wirtz’s move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool set back the Anfield club £116m while Hugo Ekitike (from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool), Benjamin Sesko (from RB Leipzig to Manchester United), Matheus Cunha (from Wolves to Manchester United) and Bryan Mbeumo (from Brentford to Manchester United) all breached £70m.

Transfer data totalled by FrootballTransfers.com places this season’s summer window as the highest on record, with Premier League clubs earning £1bn in sales seen as a key motivator to spend in the market.

Premier League leaders

The total spent by the Premier League already dwarfs the combined outlay from the French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A.

Every club has dipped into the market but some have spent minor amounts, while the likes of Liverpool have splashed over £200m.

There are two further rounds of Premier League action, after the recent opening weekend, before the transfer window closes at the end of month.

Clubs will be keen to strengthen squads ahead of that date, and plug any holes left by players ditching them for rival teams.

The second matchday begins on Friday night with West Ham’s hosting of Chelsea in east London before some juicy clashes across the weekend, including Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Manchester City and Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle United on Monday.

Seven teams are currently unbeaten after the opening round.