Real Madrid decision sounds death knell for European Super League

Real Madrid's withdrawal has shuttered the European Super League and associated legal rows

Real Madrid have become the final club to abandon the ailing European Super League project in a move that effectively kills off any prospect of a breakaway football competition in the foreseeable future.

It follows talks between Real Madrid, governing body Uefa and influential umbrella group European Football Clubs leading to an “agreement of principles”, announced on Wednesday, that will also bring an end to legal action between the parties.

The Spanish club’s president Florentino Perez had been one of the driving forces behind the Super League plan launched in April 2021, along with executives from Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus. Barcelona’s formal withdrawal of backing last weekend left Real Madrid as the sole supporter of the controversial project.

“Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, Uefa, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology,” they said in a joint statement.

“This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.”

How Real Madrid became terminally weakened

Further details of the principles were not immediately forthcoming but it is clear that the desertion of all former allies in the Super League project had terminally weakened Real Madrid’s bargaining position.

Barcelona’s expected decision, following months of closer relations with Uefa and EFC, was the final straw. The Super League launch was aborted within days of launch after all six English teams who signed up – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – pulled out.

A Madrid-based advisory, A22, continued to push for the Super League and achieved a partial victory over Uefa’s sanctioning of the breakaway clubs at the European Court of Justice.

But without Premier League teams it was a virtual non-starter and subsequent reforms of the Champions League and other club competitions have effectively achieved many of its purported objectives – increased revenue, greater say for clubs – in the meantime.

Real Madrid announced in October they were seeking damages from Uefa for allegedly abusing its dominant position but that legal action and A22 now appear to be redundant.