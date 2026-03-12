Women’s Super League fans spend more on matchdays than Premier League counterparts

Fans attending WSL matches last season spent an average of £145, excluding tickets

Football fans attending Women’s Super League matches spend more than those going to Premier League games, according to new research commissioned by Barclays.

Fan spend per matchday, excluding tickets, averaged £145 for supporters in the WSL compared with £138 in the Premier League, the research found.

Non-food spending – merchandise and match programme – was the biggest differentiator, with similar outlays on travel, food and drinks, and entertainment before and after the game as football fans turned attending a match into a longer day out.

“Women’s football fandom is still emerging, and this data from Barclays provides valuable insight into how supporters engage with the game when they attend,” said WSL CEO Nikki Doucet.

“We are learning all the time about fan behaviour in the women’s game and what people want.

“Clearly football has a positive impact on the local economy, and this data demonstrates the spending potential that clubs can embrace to create experiences in and around their stadiums on matchday that make it an unmissable event.”

Fans’ matchday spend topped £2bn in 2024-25

Extrapolating the figures, which were self-reported by fans, last season saw combined discretionary supporter spending per round of fixtures of £5.6m in the Premier League and just under £1m in the WSL – or £2.3bn across the duration of both competitions.

Barclays’ own data, meanwhile, showed a 5.8 per cent rise in local spending on Premier League matchdays when the home team won, compared to a 0.1 per cent rise from a draw or loss. WSL results did not show the same effects.

“Football matchdays are a powerful driver of local economic activity,” said Barclays head of hospitality and leisure Rich Robinson.

“Our data shows that when fans attend games in person, they’re not just filling stadiums – they’re supporting pubs, cafes, restaurants and shops in the surrounding area, often turning a 90-minute match into a full day out.

“Women’s football is now one of the biggest growth opportunities in the sport. Barclays Women’s Super League matchday spending has climbed sharply in recent seasons, fuelled by fan spending power, rising attendances, main stadium fixtures and the momentum created by the England Lionesses.”