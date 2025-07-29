Women’s football must capitalise on momentum of Lionesses’ success

BASEL, SWITZERLAND – JULY 27: Alessia Russo of England chases a loose ball during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

England’s Euros victory should spur more growth in women’s football but the game cannot rely solely on the Lionesses, says Deloitte’s Jennifer Haskel.

The Lionesses are champions of Europe for the second successive time and have become the first England senior team in history to win a tournament overseas.

This moment is significant for the players and staff, for the country, and for the next generation who have found new heroes to aspire to.

As the 2025 Uefa Women’s Euros draws to a close, the women’s game in Europe comes to a crucial point of growth and reflection.

This summer’s competition provided another level of excitement, capturing new and dedicated fans with the thrill of late comebacks, penalty drama, and the game’s elite players on the biggest stage.

Beyond the on-pitch spectacle, the off-pitch growth has been significant – showcasing the potential the game has on offer.

More than 650,000 fans watched a game live in Switzerland, breaking the previous attendance record set in England in 2022.

Germany’s semi-final defeat to Spain garnered an average audience of 14.2m viewers, equating to a nationwide viewership share of nearly 60 per cent, while England’s dramatic semi-final triumph over Italy averaged 8m viewers.

As the dust settles on another international tournament, focus will now turn to the start of a new domestic season later this summer. For the Lionesses, back-to-back European Championships can act as a further springboard for growth throughout the English game.

The “Lioness lift” was apparent in the Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance analysis during the 2022-23 season, the campaign following the 2022 Euros win, with a 50 per cent increase in club revenue across the Women’s Super League.

Since then, improved governance structures, a focus on fan engagement, and more brands investing in the women’s game have showcased the ability of domestic football to thrive.

In the latest report, WSL clubs continued their upward revenue trajectory, reporting an aggregate revenue of £65m – a 34 per cent increase on the prior season. Each club achieved a double digit increase in total revenue and broke the £1m mark.

Women’s game can’t just rely on Lionesses

The international stage will continue to be a crucial component of growing the women’s game, with an immense platform for storytelling and engagement. However, women’s football now needs to continue to grow independent of the international calendar.

Overall attendances across the WSL dropped by 10 per cent last season following a summer without international competition. The stars of the game now need the support of their clubs to develop a compelling and appealing matchday event and a movement of fans who can demonstrate that they are invested in the overall development and growth of the women’s game.

The ability for domestic leagues across Europe to capture the attention, engagement and data spurred by the Euros will be critical for the game to continue evolving at pace.

As new fans engage with players across the tournament and begin to turn to the domestic season, clubs and leagues should look to data-driven strategies to better understand the fanbase as it evolves.

Continued growth will require dedicated investment and attention to enhance the athlete and fan experiences. In the WSL, recent investments into women’s teams and higher utilisation of main stadia are positive signs of the dedication needed to grow the game.

From a commercial perspective, brands are not only recognising the growing reach of women’s football through the Euros but also the engagement of its fans.

Brands must further appreciate the ability to reach an untapped audience with women’s football, one that is highly passionate, controls household spending, and thinks more favourably of brands that support women’s sport. The opportunity for brands investing in the domestic leagues will see return on investment and positive brand affinity build with each campaign.

As the 2025-26 season kicks off, the scale, excitement and glory of international competition will no doubt continue. Now, the sustainable growth of women’s football hinges on the organic and consistent development of the domestic leagues and growing the pipeline of talent all the way from grassroots level.

Jennifer Haskel is knowledge and insight lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group.