How 2025 Women’s Euros has already broken record after record

Women’s Euro 2025 has broken records for revenue, prize money and attendance

The 2025 Women’s Euros concludes on Sunday, when the Lionesses will aim to their title against Spain, their nemeses from the last World Cup final.

But before a ball has been kicked in Basel, the tournament has already been a record-breaker by just about every key metric. Here, City AM digs into those numbers.

Ticket sales for this Women’s Euros in Switzerland surpassed those of that last edition in England well in advance of the tournament kicking off.

Of the 677,000 tickets available for the tournament, 600,000 of them had been sold before the opening match. The 2022 edition reached an attendance of nearly 575,000.

Naturally, then, Women’s Euro 2025 has also set a new attendance record. Organisers report that 623,088 fans have passed through the turnstiles, a number set to rise with the final.

Interest in this year’s competition spans all of Europe, with Uefa saying that 35 per cent of tickets have been bought by international fans.

Before the start of the tournament, Uefa director for women’s football Nadine Kessler said: “Already there are 61,000 Germans, 41,000 English, 16,000 French, 15,000 Dutch and 5,000 American fans.

“I think we are at 114 nationalities and that’s exactly what we want. That’s unheard of in women’s football and it shows we have taken the right lessons from England 2022 and are on the way to a record-breaking event.”

Revenue and prize money at Women’s Euros

The 2025 Women’s Euros is also breaking records when it comes to revenue. Uefa has forecast the tournament will generate €128m (£111.3m) – double the revenue of 2022.

More than half of this revenue, approximately €72m (£62.6m), is expected to come from media rights. Commercial rights are forecast to deliver €41m (£35.6m), and just under €15m (£13m) is set to come from sales of match tickets and hospitality.

Host country Switzerland is also set to benefit from the high attendance levels. Uefa’s pre-tournament impact report estimated the Women’s Euros could add as much as CHF193m (£180m) to the Swiss economy.

And there’s also good news for the teams taking part. The prize pot for this year’s tournament is a record €41m (£35.6m) – more than double the €16m (£13.9m) at the last Women’s Euros.

England or Spain can bank up to €5.1m (£4.4m) by winning on Sunday. In another first, players are set to receive a guaranteed share of the proceeds from their national associations.

Sponsorship levels are also projected to break records, with revenue from this stream forecast to be 145 per cent higher than in 2022.

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin said: “With record prize money and unprecedented interest from sponsors, the tournament will bring more investment into the women’s game than ever before.

“Additionally, significant funding has been dedicated to legacy projects in Switzerland, ensuring that the benefits of hosting extend well beyond the final whistle.”

In the UK, there is also a potential for the 2025 Women’s Euros final to break TV audience records for an overseas women’s football tournament.

The Lionesses’ semi-final win over Italy drew a peak audience of 10.2m and the numbers have risen as the tournament has progressed.

In comparison, the team’s last major final at the 2023 Fifa World Cup attracted a peak audience of 14.4m – a record TV audience for a Women’s World Cup final.

The 2025 Women’s Euros final will take place at St Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday from 5pm.