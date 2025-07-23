Where to watch the Women’s Euros 2025 final in London this Sunday

Where to watch the Women’s Euros in London this weekend

The British women have made it through to the final of the Women’s Euros which take place at 5pm this Sunday afternoon.

Plenty of London pubs and venues are screening the final game of the prestigious tournament, and some are laying on special celebrations to help us cheer on the girls after London pubs were granted special licenses to stay open until 1am for the semi-finals.

It’s best to book a space during the week as many of these are likely to get booked up before the weekend, as the hype and fandom builds around the women’s game.

Here are the best places to watch the Women’s Euros final this weekend

Central

Between the Bridges on the South Bank has installed a big screen for the Euros finals. Book ahead of time and every ticket holder gets three free drinks and a meal from one of the street food vendors included in their ticket price. The venue has lots of great international food options, and plenty of seating, and on busy days there is typically a nice festival atmosphere. It’s advised to book to guarantee a space. The Queen’s Walk, London SE1 8XX.

Another great outdoor space to watch the match this Sunday is Vinegar Yard. Near to London Bridge station, there are three large screens and indoor and outdoor seating, with plenty of incredible street food and drinks. Booking is advised to guarantee a table but walk-ins will be accepted as long as there’s space. 72-82 St Thomas St, London SE1 3QX.

South

The Pop Brixton market in – you guessed it – Brixton has big screens set up ready for the Women’s Euros final this Sunday afternoon. There are plenty of food and drink options and independent boutiques to browse during half-time or before and after the match. There are no reservations taken or needed, just arrive in plenty of time. 49 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PQ.

Peckham Hi-Fi music bar Jumbi is hosting a live screening at Copeland Park in Peckham. Oatly will be giving away 500 free drinks between 2-4pm, and will be serving a limited-edition rum punch during the match. Free entry but turn up early at guarantee entry.

North

Big Penny Social has various big screens dotted around their enormous beer hall on the outskirts of Walthamstow. Arrive early to be safe, and this one’s inside so it’s a good option in case of inclement weather. Tickets are available ahead of time on the website and there is entertainment from Sassy Bass, an all-female brass band, and a drink thrown in with every ticket purchased. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL.

East

The Apex Temple Court hotel terrace has partnered with Lanson Champagne for Women’s Euros events out on their summer terrace. Within the new Fleet Street Quarter, the Amicable Societies Summer Terrace series features a huge outdoor screen, with champagne, strawberries and small plates available from behind the bar. 1-2, Serjeant’s Inn, Temple, London EC4Y 1AG.

West

ArcadeX at the newly refurbished Battersea Power Station is screening the final this weekend. Alongside the big screens there are bookable daybeds and brilliant street food, as well as impressive cocktails from online cocktail guy, Rich Woods. Turn up and grab a spot in front of the big screen for free or book the day beds for more private space. The Coaling Jetty, Battersea Power Station Pier, London SW8 4NR.

Wandle Park in Wimbledon, near Colliers Wood Underground, is putting up big open-air screens this weekend for the Women’s Euros final. It’s free to enter and coverage begins from 4pm on Sunday. Wandle Park, Wandle Park, Merton High St., Colliers Wood, London SW19 2BH.