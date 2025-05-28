England set for share of £1.7m bonus pot if they win Euros

England’s Lionesses will share a bonus pot of £1.7m if they defend their title at the European Championships this summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s team will head to Switzerland as defending champions having won their first major title at Wembley in the last edition of the Euros.

And the players are in for a hefty increase on their bonus should they retain their title, with the Football Association agreeing a record package after breaking through an impasse which risked derailing England’s hopeful run to silverware.

It was weeks after England’s Women’s World Cup loss to Spain in 2023 before bonuses were agreed.

Bonuses at this year’s Euros will be based on minutes played and appearances, but on average would be worth around £73,000, up £18,000 on their bonus from the previous edition of the tournament.

Players are reportedly happy with the result, while the FA is pleased to have concluded the negotiations before the Lionesses met up at St George’s Park for pre-tournament preparations.

Those early meetings have been overshadowed by the sudden retirement of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Lionesses bonus pot

Tournament organisers Uefa have increased the prize pot for the Euros this summer with the 16 competing countries looking for a share of £34m, more than double the 2022 prize pot.

But the prize money is still small compared to the men’s game. England men would have shared out a bonus pot of around £14m if they beat Spain in the Euros final last year in Germany.

But the Football Association does have parity on match fees, which are often donated to charity, with both the men’s and women’s team players receiving around £2,000 per match.

In contrast, England’s men’s rugby team were recently on as much as £23,000 per match while some players are on an elite contract.

The Euros take place in July with England drawn in Group D with France, Wales and the Netherlands.