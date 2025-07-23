Lionesses’ semi-final drama breaks ITV viewing figures record

The Lionesses’ late heroics against Italy earned ITV record viewing figures

The Lionesses’ dramatic semi-final win over Italy in the 2025 Women’s Euros drew a peak audience of 10.2m, according to TV broadcasting data.

The game which saw England take on Le Azzurre averaged 8m viewers, delivering ITV’s highest average audience of 2025.

The peak audience figure of 10.2m was achieved in the final minutes of extra time, when Chloe Kelly scored a penalty rebound to send Sarina Wiegman’s side to their third consecutive major final, the Guardian reported.

England’s European title defence looked bound for defeat until super-sub Michelle Agyemang equalised in the 95th minute.

England games are seeing a gradual uplift in viewing figures as the tournament in Switzerland progresses, with ITV seeing a peak audience of 2.6m for the team’s opening group game against France and 4.2m for the final group match against Wales.

The Lionesses’ equally tense encounter with Sweden in the quarter-finals reached a peak audience of 7.4m on the BBC.

14.4m peak for 2023 Women’s World Cup Final

The Lionesses’ last major final in 2023 attracted a reported peak audience of 14.4m – a record for a Women’s World Cup final. The game was broadcast on both BBC One and ITV. England lost the final against Spain 1-0.

It is estimated that the Women’s Euros semi-finals delivered a £135m boost to the UK economy, according to a spending report.

In total, the tournament is forecast to contribute £801m to the UK economy: £566.4m from retail and £234.6m from hospitality spend.

The 2025 Women’s Euros final will take place at St Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday from 5pm.

The team lifting the trophy on Sunday can win up to €5.1m (£4.4m) in prize money.