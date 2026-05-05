Aryna Sabalenka raises Grand Slam boycott threat as pay row escalates

Sabalenka insists players deserve a bigger share of Grand Slams' revenue

Women’s world No1 Aryna Sabalenka has warned that top tennis players will boycott Grand Slams if their demands for more prize money and benefits continue to be resisted.

Sabalenka was among a group of stars who criticised French Open chiefs at the weekend for failing to heed their calls, which have also been directed at organisers of Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open.

“I think at some point we will boycott it, yeah,” said four-time Slam winner Sabalenka. “I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights.”

The top 10 players in both the men’s and women’s world rankings – including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula – have been applying pressure on the Grand Slams for several months, first through a letter and subsequently on social media.

Britain’s Jack Draper, who has dropped down the rankings to 50th, has also backed the calls.

What to tennis stars want from Grand Slams?

They want the majors to allocate 22 per cent of their revenue to prize money, in line with tour 1000-level events. The French Open is expected to pay just 15 per cent to players this year. The other Slams operate similar models.

“I feel like without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage,” Sabalenka added.

“I just really hope that all of the negotiation that we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the conclusion that everyone will be happy with.”

In addition to bigger prize pots, the players have asked for welfare contributions, including pension and long-term health, and a greater say in decision-making at the Grand Slams.

The campaign is separate to one launched by the Novak Djokovic co-founded Professional Tennis Players Association for more power at tour level. Djokovic has since stepped down from the PTPA.