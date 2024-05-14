Arsenal Women make Emirates Stadium their main home after soaring attendances

Arsenal Women have attracted record crowds for WSL matches at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have become the first high-profile Women’s Super League team to move the majority of their matches to the club’s main home, Emirates Stadium.

From next season Arsenal Women will play eight of 11 WSL fixtures at the ground, as well as any home games in the Women’s Champions League.

It comes after the club achieved average crowds in excess of 50,000 for the six WSL games they played at Emirates Stadium this season.

“We have recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season,” said Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

“The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We are looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women’s team play.”

Arsenal are the biggest English team to make the move, after WSL strugglers Leicester City and Bristol City, the latter of whom are bound for relegation.

Meadow Park in Borehamwood will remain the venue for three WSL fixtures a season and all home matches in domestic cups.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “We have a special connection with our supporters, who have shown up in huge numbers and pushed us forward every step of the way.

“Next season, Emirates Stadium becomes our main home and we are all excited to play in front of bigger crowds every week.”

Arsenal lie third in the WSL ahead of Saturday’s final round of fixtures. On Monday they confirmed the imminent departure of WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema.