Gameweek 33 EPL Predictions 2026 - Place Your Wagers Today!

Premier League Predictions: Man United and Liverpool beaten, frustration for Spurs, while Man City win crunch title clash

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We’re reaching the business end of the Premier League season, and this weekend features some huge games at the top and bottom. Manchester City and Arsenal fight it out at the Etihad, while at the other end, Leeds and Nottingham Forest have excellent opportunities to pull away from the bottom three. Here, we take a look at the games and offer some predictions!

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Saturday 18th April

Brentford v Fulham (12.30 pm)

A gentle start given what is to come as two west London rivals battle it out at the Gtech Community Stadium. The carrot for Brentford is knowing a win will take them above Chelsea and into sixth, for a few hours at least. Having been so good for much of the season, Keith Andrews’ side have hit a sticky patch with one win in their last seven league games. Despite that, they remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot. Fulham could yet sneak a place in the Europa League, but a win here is probably required.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Fulham

Leeds v Wolves (3 pm)

Leeds were superb at Old Trafford on Monday night, particularly in the first half, when they dominated. The win at Manchester United moved them six points clear of the relegation zone, and they have the perfect chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three when they host Wolves. Wolves’ mini-resurgence came to a shuddering halt with a 4-0 hammering at West Ham last Friday night, and there may be a repeat if Leeds get an early goal.

Prediction: Leeds 3-0 Wolves

Newcastle v Bournemouth (3 pm)

These are troubled times for Newcastle, with reports that their Saudi owners, PIF, are reducing support for overseas projects, players believed to be wanting out, and the future of boss Eddie Howe is uncertain. They start the weekend on the 14th, but a couple of wins will see them climb a congested table. The same can be said for Bournemouth, whose boss Andoni Iraola this week announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how the visiting players react: are they hell-bent on giving him a good send-off, or will they subconsciously relax knowing there will be a new man to impress next term?

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth

Tottenham v Brighton (5.30 pm)

A huge game for Spurs as Roberto De Zerbi faces his former club. His first game in charge ended in disappointment with his players outthought and outfought by Sunderland last week. That defeat, and results elsewhere over the weekend, deepened the gloom around the club, but they will need to lift themselves for the visit of a Brighton side that has Europe in its sights. Spurs are running out of games and, with some tricky fixtures to come, this feels like a must-win.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Brighton

Chelsea v Manchester United (8 pm)

The defeat to Leeds weakened Manchester United’s grip on a Champions League place for next season, and another setback at Stamford Bridge would threaten to undo a lot of the good work done under Michael Carrick. Chelsea were completely outplayed by Manchester City last week, but they ought to find the going easier against their cross-town rivals. Outspoken midfielder Enzo Fernandez is back, and that could be key for the hosts.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United

Sunday 19th April

Aston Villa v Sunderland (2 pm)

Villa are another side in need of a win to strengthen their claims for a top-five finish. Their early-season consistency has evaporated, and two wins in their last nine league games have seen them slip back into the pack. Sunderland is one of many teams in European contention, and they will arrive in a confident mood having won their last two away games, at Leeds and Newcastle. We think this will be a low-scoring affair with Villa’s greater firepower giving them the edge.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Sunderland

Everton v Liverpool (2 pm)

The first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium features two teams gunning for European qualification. The Reds are targeting the Champions League, while the Europa League is a more realistic target for the Blues. Liverpool were mostly good against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night before being caught out late on by Ousmane Dembele’s brace. Everton have lost just one of their last five in the league and hammered Chelsea in their last home fixture. This will be frantic, and we think Everton’s greater energy could see them to a huge win.

Everton 2-1 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Burnley (2 pm)

Nottingham Forest will never have a better opportunity to claim a vital three points in their bid to stay up. Recent league performances have been good, a win at Tottenham followed by a draw at home to Villa, and they will be confident of seeing off a Burnley side that has tasted victory once since October. Scott Parker’s side will play Championship football next season, but a win here would give Forest a realistic chance of avoiding that scenario.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Burnley

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Manchester City v Arsenal (4.30 pm)

Title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal clash in the game of the season so far. The Gunners have held sway for much of the past eight months, but the momentum’s certainly with City, who appear to have found top gear at the perfect time. They were hugely impressive in beating Chelsea last weekend and have enjoyed the full week to prepare. Arsenal slugged out a largely dour goalless draw with Sporting CP in midweek and produced another performance that suggested their early-season sparkle has disappeared. A win for Mikel Arteta’s side would give them one hand on the trophy, but it’s hard to back them right now.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal

Monday 20th April

Crystal Palace v West Ham (8 pm)

The Hammers head across London looking to build on their emphatic victory over Wolves last weekend. Playing last out of the relegation contenders can be a blessing or a curse, but they will, at least, know where they stand when they take the field at Selhurst Park. They will be fresh, unlike Palace, who are in Conference League action in Italy in midweek. That, coupled with Palace having relatively little to play for, might just pave the way for an away win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham

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