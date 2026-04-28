Brighton and Hove Albion to build new stadium next to Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed plans to build a new stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed plans to build a new stadium next to the Amex Stadium for their women’s team.

The proposals are over two years in the works but the club released renderings of the stadium, which will be able to house 10,000 fans.

And it will be the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s football team in the UK and Europe.

The ground will be open in time for the 2030/31 season, marking a huge shift in attitude to stadiums across the Women’s Super League and the wider women’s pyramid.

Many women’s teams play at leased stadiums – such as Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient – while Chelsea announced this week that their WSL team would play all of their matches at Stamford Bridge next season.

The arena, which will have a minimum capacity of 10,000, will be built on Bennett’s Field and make use of the transport links that serve the men’s Amex Stadium next door.

Brighton and Hove Albion development

A bridge will link the two stadiums and facilities will include recovery rooms suited for women and changing rooms with the same considerations.

For fans there will be more women’s toilets and spaces for families to accommodate the different demographic found at WSL matches versus the men’s equivalent.

Brighton and Hove Albion are having an impressive season, with the Seagulls sixth in the WSL and chasing Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

Their squad includes former Lioness Fran Kirby and they currently play at the 6,000-capacity Broadfield Stadium in Crawley.

A move to a new stadium could double their spectator capacity with Dario Vidosic’s side appearing to have ambitious plans for the future.

The team are away to Manchester United as part of a tough run of four games that also features home matches against both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.