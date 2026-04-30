Premier League Predictions: Arsenal and Manchester City march on, Liverpool win North West derby and more misery for Chelsea and Tottenham

Premier League Gameweek 35 Predictions

With just four weeks to go in the Premier League, it is crunch time at both ends of the table, and some mouthwatering games are coming up over the next few days. The title race remains very much alive, as does the battle for European qualification, while it is squeaky bum time at the bottom. Here, we take a look at the fixtures and offer our predictions.

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Friday 1st May

Leeds v Burnley (8 pm)

Leeds have been trending in the right direction for several weeks, but still cannot shrug off the possibility of relegation. They have the perfect opportunity to take a giant step towards safety and put the pressure on their rivals when they open the weekend with a home game against already doomed Burnley. The Clarets have endured another miserable campaign, and head coach Scott Parker’s departure was confirmed on Thursday. Mike Jackson is in interim charge, but this is more likely to be routine than a thriller.

Prediction: Leeds 3-0 Burnley

Saturday 2nd May

Brentford v West Ham (3 pm)

West Ham will have one eye on events at Elland Road prior to their trip to Brentford. Like Leeds, the Hammers have been in good form but remain in the mire. They start the weekend in the final place of safety, two points above 18th-placed Tottenham. They take on a Brentford side still looking to secure a place in the Europa League despite a wretched run at the Gtech Community Stadium. Keith Andrews’ side have not won on home soil since January 7.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 West Ham

Newcastle v Brighton (3 pm)

These are troubled times for Newcastle with concerns about Saudi Arabian funding, the future of boss Eddie Howe and several of their big-name players. Despite four successive Premier League defeats, the Magpies remain on the fringes of the relegation fight and are highly unlikely to get sucked in. A win here would end any worries, but that won’t be easy against a Brighton side that has won six of its last eight to climb to sixth place. Newcastle haven’t beaten Brighton since 2023, and we think that run may continue.

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Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Brighton

Wolves v Sunderland (3 pm)

One of the few weekend fixtures with seemingly little riding on it. Wolves have long since been relegated, while Sunderland’s European challenge has faltered after successive defeats to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. It has still been a brilliant season for the Wearsiders and a clash with a Wolves team that will play in the Championship next season is a useful reminder of the progress made.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Sunderland

Arsenal v Fulham (5.30 pm)

There is no let-up for Arsenal with this game coming in between the two legs of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. The first game in the Spanish capital was a highly charged affair, and fatigue must be a concern for Mikel Arteta with his players having to go again to maintain their Premier League title challenge. Fulham played well against Aston Villa last weekend, and a repeat performance at the Emirates could give the home side real problems. We think Arsenal will edge it, but this won’t be straightforward.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

Sunday 3rd May

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (2 pm)

Palace is likely to focus its attention on its Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, and it is expected that boss Oliver Glasner will rest several players for the trip to the south coast. That should play perfectly into the hands of a Bournemouth side that starts the weekend in seventh place. Andoni Iraola may be leaving at the end of the season, but he will want to go out on the high of securing European football.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Liverpool (3.30 pm)

These two north-west giants have 40 top-flight titles between them, but neither is in the race this year. That’s not to say there will be a drop in intensity with bragging rights up for grabs. Both United and Liverpool are highly likely to secure Champions League football for next season, although the Merseysiders could do with one more win to make it all but certain. The visitors will be without Mohamed Salah, but we think they still have enough to edge it.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa v Tottenham (7 pm)

A rare Sunday night game sees relegation-haunted Spurs visit Villa Park, desperately needing to back up their victory at Wolves last time out. The triumph at Molineux was their first in the league in 2026, but wins elsewhere for West Ham and Forest left them still in serious trouble. This should be a tougher test with Villa still requiring points to ensure they play Champions League football next season.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

Monday 4th May

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (3 pm)

Chelsea’s win over Leeds last week in the FA Cup semi-finals lifted the gloom that had enveloped Stamford Bridge. Liam Rosenior is gone, and Calum McFarlane will lead the team once again. Chelsea’s target now is sixth place, and then hope several permutations fall in their favour and they can make the Champions League. Forest are flying in the Premier League with successive wins and nine goals scored against Burnley and Sunderland. They haven’t lost a league game at Chelsea since 1998, and a win here would be another giant step towards safety.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City (8 pm)

The weekend ends with Manchester City’s trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. City could well be six points behind Arsenal by kick-off, knowing there is little room for error in either of their two games in hand. Pep Guardiola’s men have looked imperious in recent weeks and seemed to have timed their run perfectly. Everton’s bid to secure European football for next season has been hit by a run of one win in five, and this looks a tough assignment for the Toffees.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

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