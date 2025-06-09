WSL revenues will pass £100m in 2026, says Deloitte

Chelsea and Arsenal alone generated £26.8m of the WSL’s £65m revenues

Total revenues of Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs grew by 34 per cent to £65m in the 2023-24 season and are tipped to hit £100m for the first time next year, says Deloitte.

All income streams were up but the biggest increase was a 73 per cent uplift in matchday revenue to £12m, thanks to higher attendances and more games held in large stadiums.

Commercial revenue from sponsorship deals rose 53 per cent to £26m while broadcast income was up 40 per cent to £10m, according to Deloitte’s Annual Review of Football Finance.

The firm is forecasting WSL clubs’ revenues to surpass £100m in the coming season, as a result of continuing growth and this summer’s Women’s Euros in Switzerland.

“Through developing more robust fan engagement strategies, strong commercial deals and securing central distributions, WSL clubs unlocked a new phase of growth in the 2023-24 season,” said Jennifer Haskel, knowledge and insights lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

The figures may only be “scratching the surface on the value now being generated by the women’s game” due to inconsistencies in the way clubs report their finances, Haskel added.

It comes after Chelsea Women were controversially valued at £200m by the sale of a minority stake to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian earlier this year.

“The high-profile investment and innovative brand partnerships announced in recent months demonstrate the value gained when women’s teams are treated as distinct entities with a focus on driving specific initiatives tailored to the fans and commercial partners alike,” Haskel said.

“This mindset must be maintained for the future growth of the women’s game, or we risk missing a generational opportunity in this sport.”

WSL revenue gap threatens long-term growth

While the average WSL team’s revenue increased from £4m to £5.4m and all sides experienced double digit growth, there remains a yawning gap between the top and bottom.

The four biggest-earning clubs – Arsenal (£15.3m), Chelsea (£11.5m), Manchester United (£9.2m) and Manchester City (£6.6m) – generated two thirds of total WSL revenue.

Teams’ aggregate pre-tax losses grew from £21m to £28m while wage costs were up 44 per cent to £52m, with salaries accounting for 81 per cent of clubs’ income.

“For long-term growth to take place, competitive balance is a key priority,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

“With the gap widening between the highest and lowest-earning clubs within the league, there’s a risk that this will lessen the jeopardy on pitch and the attention of fans.

“Sealing investment and commercial deals across the league, alongside implementing cost control interventions, may counter this to promote long-term stability across the pyramid.

“Women’s football in England is evolving rapidly. While challenges remain, it is clear there is potential for a passionate and engaged fanbase to drive the game’s development.

“Continued growth of the WSL and the women’s game more widely will require dedicated investment and attention, as well as allocation of the right resources.

“Capitalising on major international tournaments is important at specific points in time, but sustainable growth hinges on the domestic league’s organic development.”