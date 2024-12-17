European Super League plans revived – and it’s got a new name

The European Super League plan has been rebranded the Unify League

The organisers of the European Super League have announced its rebranding as the “Unify League” as they step up efforts to revive the breakaway competition.

A year after the European Court of Justice breathed new life into the controversial plan, A22 Sports Management has begun a fresh push following talks with clubs and leagues.

Having originally been proposed as a semi-closed league, the revised plan promises to see teams qualify via domestic performance in order to meet regulatory criteria.

The organisers have now submitted its updated plan to governing bodies Uefa and Fifa in the hope of obtaining official recognition for a competition which would threaten the future of the Champions League.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders, including Uefa and Fifa, to bring real innovation that prioritizes fan experience and affordability, player welfare and match competitiveness,” said Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22.

“We remain committed to fostering relationships built on mutual respect, transparency, and constructive dialogue. The fans, players, clubs, leagues and other groups that make up the football community deserve nothing less.”

The new name comes from the planned broadcast platform, Unify, which A22 has pledged will show all matches free of charge.

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain the only known backers of the Unify League, with English clubs thought to remain unconvinced of its merits after backing out of the original European Super League.

“A22 is focused on ensuring the sustainable growth and development of football,” Reichart added.

“Our extensive engagement with key stakeholders revealed a number of pressing challenges facing the sport including increasing subscription costs for fans, an overloaded player calendar, insufficient investment in women’s football, and dissatisfaction with the format and governance of the current pan-European competitions. Our proposal is designed to directly address these challenges.”