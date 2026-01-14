NBA invests in Silicon Valley firm ahead of London game at the O2

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors slam dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Chase Center on January 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced an investment in Silicon Valley firm Evergent Technologies on the eve of the US basketball league’s long-awaited return to London this weekend.

The tech firm is a key cog in the competition’s successful NBA League Pass direct-to-consumer platform, which offers live streaming of games to subscribers in more than 185 countries.

In addition to its investment, the NBA has agreed a multi-year extension to its partnership with Evergent, which began in 2022.

It comes as London prepares to host its first NBA game for seven years on Sunday at the O2, where the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic.

NBA chiefs will also use their trip to the capital to present to potential commercial partners of its proposed European league, which it hopes to launch with 16 teams next year.

“Personalization is a key priority for the league and our investment in Evergent will enable us to deliver tailored options for NBA League Pass subscribers,” said the head of NBA Investments, David Lee. “We’re excited to support the company’s growth and strengthen our collaboration.”

NBA League Pass users grow 10 per cent

Evergent works with multinational brands in sport and entertainment, such as Sky, Fox, Sony Pictures, AT&T and T-Mobile to manage close to 1bn users of subscription services.

The company has helped drive global adoption of NBA League Pass, with subscriber numbers up 10 per cent in 2025.

UK viewership, which is priced from £16.99 a month or £114.99 a year, increased by more than 50 per cent last year.

“The future of sports streaming is in crafting personalized fan experiences that deliver unique value and foster loyalty,” said Evergent founder and CEO Vijay Sajja.

“We’ve seen the powerful impact of our platform on NBA League Pass‘s global growth and flexibility for subscribers, and we’re excited to continue innovating together to deliver even more sophisticated features that elevate fan experiences worldwide.”