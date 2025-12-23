Exclusive: NBA Europe to woo sponsors at swanky London summit next month

The vision for NBA Europe is set to be laid out to potential sponsors in London next month

The NBA will roll out the red carpet for a sales pitch to potential commercial partners of its proposed new European basketball league next month in London.

Senior executives from the US sports behemoth will host the event at one of the capital’s swankiest hotels on 19 January, the day after the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic meet at the O2.

The invite, seen by City AM, promises “a select group of global leaders and brands across sports, entertainment, technology and culture”, whom the league will pitch to be foundational sponsors of NBA Europe.

“During this special event, we’ll unveil our vision for European basketball and explore opportunities to innovate, collaborate and elevate the game together,” reads the invitation from NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.

It comes after the NBA and basketball’s world governing body Fiba announced on Monday that they would be accelerating talks with potential investors in NBA Europe in early 2026.

Current plans are for a 16-team semi-open league, with 12 permanent member teams and four spaces left open for qualifiers via Fiba competitions, beginning in late 2027.

The NBA believes it can realise untapped commercial potential in European basketball by combining new franchises in major markets such as London, Manchester and Paris with established giants from Spain, Turkey and Greece.

Read more NBA Europe: Plans advance for league with London and Manchester teams

NBA leadership to pitch to potential partners

The invite-only event promises attendees will “hear from NBA leadership on strategic plans designed to accelerate growth and supercharge the game across Europe”.

It adds that “sporting and cultural icons” will explain “how NBA fandom extends far beyond the game and drives influence on and off the court”, and that it will show brands “how your partnership can help accelerate innovation, elevate fan experiences and shape the future”.

The agenda contains two hours of presentations followed by a networking lunch that will allow guests to “connect with global industry executives, sports pioneers and fellow leaders and innovators”.

It is understood that specific participants, guests and topics at the event are still to be finalised. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to travel to London for the first game at the O2 since 2017.

Monday’s announcement that the NBA and Fiba will step up talks with potential investors comes after months of advisers JPMorgan and the Raine Group testing the market.

Initial discussions have been held with Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Qatar Sports Investments, which owns Paris Saint-Germain FC and is interested in buying a sister NBA Europe franchise.

The quoted price tag of $500m to $1bn is understood to have caused some pushback, however, with suitors – especially those attached to top football clubs – believing they bring significant value to the project.