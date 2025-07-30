NBA to return to London for first time in seven years

January will mark the first NBA game in London for seven years

The NBA is to stage a regular-season game in London 2026, ending its seven-year absence from the capital.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game at the O2 Arena on 18 January 2026.

This is the first time an NBA game will be held in the capital since 2019, while Manchester is to stage a match in 2027.

It comes as the organisation steps up plans for NBA Europe, a new league which would feature franchises in cities – including London and possibly Manchester – across the continent.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “London is now the undisputed sporting capital of the world and the NBA coming to The O2 in January 2026 will further cement our global status.

“Hosting major sporting events like this provides a vital boost for our economy and inspires the next generation of Londoners as we continue working to build a better and more prosperous London for all.”

NBA’s 10th regular-season game in London

The NBA London Game 2026 will be the 19th featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993. The event also marks the league’s 10th regular-season game in the capital.

The teams will also play in Berlin on 15 January 2026. Regular-season games are set to take place in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and in Berlin and Paris in 2028.

NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director George Aivazoglou stated: “Announcing the next three season’s regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region.

“We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players and the local communities through the games and the surrounding events.”

The announcement comes as NBA chiefs are reported to be in the capital this week to discuss with potential investors in its planned European league and a potential London franchise.

The world’s leading basketball league is exploring the possibility of launching a competition in Europe which could include teams based in London, Manchester and Paris, among others.