Three sport law disputes to watch for in 2026

Joel Leigh and Rufus Scholefield look at sport law in 2026

Joel Leigh and Rufus Scholefield take a look at the sectors that could define sport law in 2026

The left over mince pies are running out and the sporting world is looking ahead and bracing for a year that promises thrilling competition but also, significant legal and regulatory challenges.

2026 looks certain to be remembered for controversies surrounding the forthcoming World Cup, significant changes of governance in the Premier League and an entirely new and highly contentious multi-sport event, intent on breaking into a space dominated by the Olympics.

Here are the top three areas likely to grab sports dispute headlines in the year ahead. We have excluded Manchester City’s alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Fifa, Donald Trump and the World Cup

The 2026 Fifa World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July, is already shaping up to be one of the most politically charged tournaments in history. The close relationship between Fifa President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump has sparked furious accusations of politicisation and even collusion.

Trump’s administration has introduced travel restrictions affecting several nations that have qualified for the tournament, including Iran and Haiti, raising fears of visa denials for fans and officials. Iran has already boycotted the draw in protest, citing broken promises from Fifa in respect of guaranteed access for its delegation.

Further controversy surrounds Trump’s threats to relocate matches from Democrat-run cities such as Boston and Los Angeles, citing “security concerns”. While these remarks may amount to little more than bluster, they create deep uncertainty for broadcasters, and sponsors and teams alike. Add to this the introduction of ‘Oasis style’ dynamic ticket pricing and blockchain-based ticket tokens, which critics argue will make this the most expensive World Cup ever for fans, and the stage is set for further disputes over both consumer rights and contractual obligations.

Human rights groups have also warned that discriminatory policies and mass surveillance could breach Fifa’s own commitments, potentially triggering legal challenges from multiple advocacy organisations.

Read more Premier League clubs count £1bn cost of injuries

Premier League financial rules and legal challenges

Closer to home, English football faces a major governance battle. The Premier League has approved new financial regulations that will come into effect for the 2026–27 season. These include the Squad Cost Ratio, which limits clubs to spending no more than 85 per cent of their football revenue on wages and transfers, replacing the existing Profit and Sustainability Rules. While the league argues these measures promote competitive balance and financial health, critics see them as a de facto salary cap.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has already warned that legal challenges are “inevitable”, claiming the rules infringe on players’ rights and restrict trade. Several clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United, are expected to oppose the changes, and competition law specialists have raised concerns about whether the rules comply with UK law.

The Enhanced Games: A legal minefield

The inaugural Enhanced Games, scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas, will openly permit performance-enhancing drugs, positioning itself as a radical alternative to the Olympics. Organisers claim the event will “rewrite the rulebook” by embracing science and transparency, offering athletes substantial financial incentives, including bonuses of up to $1m to those who break world records. However, this approach raises profound legal and ethical questions.

Anti-doping agencies, sports federations and even governments may challenge the legitimacy of the event, arguing that it undermines decades of work to ensure fair play and athlete safety. There is also the risk of litigation over health outcomes, particularly if enhanced protocols lead to long-term harm.

Insurance coverage for participants and broadcasters could become another flashpoint, as traditional underwriters may refuse to back an event that actively encourages banned substances. With Silicon Valley investors and high-profile athletes already committed, expect much quarrelling over sponsorship contracts, intellectual property rights and regulatory compliance to dominate headlines.

Conclusion

From the politicised World Cup to the provocative Enhanced Games and the Premier League’s financial revolution, 2026 is set to test the outer boundaries of law, ethics and governance in sport. For lawyers, regulators and stakeholders, the year ahead will be less about who wins on the pitch and more about who prevails in the courtroom.

Joel Leigh is a partner and Rufus Scholefield is an associate at Howard Kennedy