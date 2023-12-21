European Super League: Premier League, Manchester United and Madrid respond

The European Super League attempted a soft launch of a new format today having won a landmark ruling at the European Court of Justice. (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The move will see a number of clubs partake in a European competition that has been marketed as above any domestic league.

But since the announcement this morning, a number of bodies have had their say on the matter.

Here at City A.M. we have rounded up the key ones. Take a look

Premier League on European Super League

“The Premier League notes today’s judgment in the European Court of Justice case involving the “European Superleague Company”, FIFA and UEFA. This is a significant ruling and we will now fully examine its implications for the game.

“The ruling does not endorse the so-called ‘European Super League’ and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a ‘breakaway’ competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.

“The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions. Football thrives on the competitiveness created by promotion and relegation, the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions and the longstanding rivalries and rituals that come with weekends being reserved for domestic football.

“These principles are enshrined in the Premier League Owners’ Charter, introduced in June 2022, which aims to improve the collective strength and competitiveness of the League in the best interests of the wider game. Since 2021, the Premier League, alongside other football bodies, has also strengthened its rules and governance in this area.

“The Premier League will continue to engage in an open and constructive dialogue, with all relevant football stakeholders, on how best to protect and enhance the complementary balance of domestic and international club football.”

LaLiga on the judgment

“LaLiga stresses that the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union does not sanction the European Super League and that in 2022 Uefa already included a modification to its regulations for the authorisation of new competitions which is adapted to what the CJEU is now ruling.”

Manchester United

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.”

Atletico Madrid

“The European football family does not want the European Super League.

“Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain (except for Real Madrid and Barcelona), etc. do not want the Super League.

We are in favour of protecting the European football family, safeguarding domestic leagues, and ensuring that qualification for European competitions is achieved through on-field performance every season”.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

“At Real Madrid we welcome with enormous satisfaction the decision adopted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values ​​and freedoms.

“In the coming days we will carefully study the scope of this resolution, but I do anticipate two conclusions of great historical significance. Firstly, that European club football is not and will never again be a monopoly. And secondly, that from today the clubs will be the masters of their destiny.

“In the face of the pressures that we have received for more than two years, law, reason and freedom prevail today. And for this reason, Real Madrid will continue working for the good of football.”

PSG

“Paris Saint-Germain totally and utterly rejects any plans for a so-called Super League, which has been the case from day one and will always remain the case.

“As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European sporting model, the values of open competition and inclusion, and works with all recognised stakeholders in European football – above all with the fans and players, who are at the heart of the game”.

Monaco

Roma

“The club in no way endorses any so-called Super League project that would present an unacceptable attack on the importance of the national leagues and the foundations of European football

“AS Roma believes that European football’s future well-being can only be secured through clubs working together through ECA in strong partnership and collaboration with UEFA and FIFA”.

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin

“We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want.

“I hope they start their top competition as soon as possible… with two clubs”.

“Football is not for sale”.