Real Madrid vow to sue Uefa for millions over European Super League stance

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have vowed to seek damages from Uefa expected to run into the millions of Euros for the governing body’s efforts in quashing the European Super League breakaway.

The Spanish giants said they would seek financial compensation after a Madrid court rejected appeals by Uefa, LaLiga and Spain’s FA and reaffirmed a previous European ruling that the Champions League organiser abused its dominant position.

Real Madrid were one of the 12 founding members of the European Super League, which collapsed soon after launch in April 2021, but – unlike the nine clubs who quickly renounced the project – were not fined and Uefa eventually dropped proceedings against them, Barcelona and Juventus.

The club said: “Real Madrid CF is delighted that the Madrid Provincial Court has dismissed the appeals lodged by Uefa, the RFEF [Spanish FA] and La Liga, confirming that Uefa, in the Superliga [Super League] matter, seriously infringed the European Union’s free competition rules in line with the CJEU [European Court of Justice] ruling by abusing its dominant position.

“This ruling opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club.”

Real Madrid added that they failed to reach a compromise with Uefa on “more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health and improvements to the fan experience”, despite repeated talks this year.

“Accordingly, the club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from Uefa,” they added.

Real Madrid are the lone remaining voice in support of a European Super League, whose nominal organisers A22 insist would be shown on a free global streaming platform.

Uefa hits back at Real Madrid damages claim

Uefa responded by saying it noted the judgement “concerning the so-called ‘super league’”, which it insisted would not be given any fresh impetus.

“This ruling does not validate the abandoned ‘super league’ project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine Uefa’s current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force,” it said.

Uefa was forced to amend its rulebook after the European Court of Justice ruled in 2023 that it had abused its dominant position in attempting to prevent the Super League.

“Uefa will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps, and will not be commenting further at this stage,” it added.

“In the meantime, Uefa remains firmly committed to the European sports model, built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid.

“It will continue working with associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, and public authorities to safeguard the unity of European football.”