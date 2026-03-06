FA Cup Fifth-Round Predictions: Liverpool avenge midweek loss, Arsenal and Manchester City cruise through, but Chelsea is knocked out

FA Cup Round 5 Predictions - Bet on the FA Cup this Weekend!

It’s FA Cup fifth-round weekend and a welcome break from the chaos of the Premier League. There are eight ties across four days, including three all-top-flight clashes, while there is plenty of scope for a giant-killing. Here, we look at the games and offer some predictions.

Friday 6th March

Wolves v Liverpool (8 pm)

Just three days after they slugged it out at the same venue, Wolves and Liverpool meet again. The hosts enjoyed a stunning success on Tuesday night, registering their third win of what has been a dismal season and putting a major dent in Liverpool’s top-four hopes. The Merseysiders produced a tepid performance, which did little to suggest Arne Slot has the answers to their current problems. Both he and the travelling fans will expect a lot better.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Saturday 7th March

Mansfield v Arsenal (12.15 pm)

Arsenal continue to win games, and continue to get panned for the manner of their performances. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was the latest to speak out against the Gunners’ use of the dark arts in midweek. They aren’t winning many friends, and there will be a clamour for Mansfield to provide one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history.

The Stags have already claimed one Premier League scalp after seeing off Burnley in the previous round, but they are on a dreadful run in League One, having not won since January 17. Their manager, Nigel Clough, has a surname synonymous with FA Cup disappointment – legendary father Brian never won the trophy during his glittering career – and we can’t see an upset here.

Prediction: Mansfield 0-4 Arsenal

Wrexham v Chelsea (5.45 pm)

The tie that will generate huge interest in the United States as the club owned by Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds faces the eight-time winners. Wrexham have a previous record of causing an upset after beating Arsenal in the third round in January 1992.

However, that was a very different Wrexham from the one that is now funded by film stars and sitting in the Championship play-off positions. Chelsea arrived after a morale-boosting 4-1 win at Aston Villa last night, a result that enhanced their hopes of playing Champions League football again next season. Liam Rosenior has the squad depth to make changes and still field a powerful side. But Wrexham are physical, and it will be a hostile environment. This COULD provide the shock of the weekend.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle v Manchester City (8 pm)

The fifth clash of the season between these two sides comes after a midweek of differing emotions. Newcastle edged out Manchester United thanks to William Osula’s incredible last-minute goal. At the same time, City suffered a major blip in their title challenge after failing to beat Nottingham Forest at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men have won three of the season’s previous meetings, including both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final.

They have a deeper squad and will likely make changes ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Newcastle face Barcelona, and injuries mean it could be a makeshift XI for Eddie Howe and, for that reason, we’re tipping an away win.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 8th March

Fulham v Southampton (12 pm)

Fulham’s steady progress up the Premier League table came to a shuddering halt in midweek following a home defeat to struggling West Ham. But with no fears of relegation and a decent squad, the FA Cup represents a good chance for the Cottagers to secure a place in a Wembley semi-final at least. That is draw dependent, of course, but they ought to be too good for a Southampton side who arrive in good form, having gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions. The Saints have greater priorities, namely an immediate return to the top flight.

Prediction: Fulham 3-0 Southampton

Port Vale v Sunderland (1.30 pm)

League One strugglers Port Vale only secured their place in the fifth round on Tuesday night after an extra-time win over Championship side Bristol City. Their reward is a crack at Sunderland, who went a long way to securing their Premier League status for another season with a gutsy victory at Leeds. The visitors have a host of injury worries, while Trai Hume and Noah Sadiki are both suspended. They will field a weakened side, and that ought to make it competitive.

Prediction: Port Vale 0-1 Sunderland

Leeds v Norwich (4.30 pm)

Leeds were dismal in midweek and, for all the post-match carping about Sunderland’s tactics, the home side barely tested debutant keeper Melker Ellborg. The midweek results have dragged the West Yorkshire club back into the relegation dogfight, and they will relish this opportunity to train their focus elsewhere for a few days. Norwich have improved markedly under Philippe Clement and have the best record in the second tier since the turn of the year. This should be a good game, but we fancy Leeds to come out on top.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Norwich

Monday 9th March

West Ham v Brentford (7.30 pm)

West Ham enjoyed their midweek win at Fulham, and Premier League safety is now a realistic possibility. Breaking for the FA Cup is probably not what head coach Nuno Espirito Santo would have wanted, especially against a team that can attack the competition and will go strong. Brentford have developed this season under Keith Andrews, and the Bees would love a day out at nearby Wembley. We think they have the focus to win here and repeat their league victory at the London Stadium in October.

Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Brentford

