Liverpool’s new stand won’t be ready for Premier League opener

Liverpool’s revamp of the Anfield Road End of their stadium will not be open in time for the start of the new season, the club have confirmed.

The £80m development will see the stadium’s capacity increased to 61,000 but the club will now operate a phased reopening of the stand until October.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game,” they said.

“The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme.”

The club is set to offer seats for the stand in a ballot for areas which are not contracted to fans such as season ticket holders.

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea in the capital before hosting Bournemouth in their opening home match of the season on 19 August.

Liverpool operated a phased reopening when the Main Stand was rebuilt.