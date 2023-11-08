Ogbonna says British clubs like West Ham more respectful than Olympiacos

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has slammed tonight’s Europa League opposition Olympiacos of being less respectful than the London club after the Greek side used lasers during their match a fortnight ago, which Olympiacos won 2-1. (Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images)

The match saw players have laser pens pointed in their faces at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

“It’s part of the game, but it is a little bit unfair to play with the lasers,” said the Italian.

“As a British club we are more respectful with that part of the game, but they are very passionate fans. That’s something you rarely see in football.

“Everyone was targeted. The problem isn’t just for strikers, it’s for all the players, but that is in the past.

“We are focused on our game. Hopefully the lasers are going to be banned.

“With the way they celebrated their win, maybe if we had the same win we would be a little bit more respectful, but it is football.”

West Ham are top of Group A in the Europa League, level on six points with SC Freiburg. Olympiacos are two points behind the duo on four with Backa Topola on one point from their three games.

West Ham qualified for the competition having won the European Conference League last term but their loss to the Greek side last month ended a 17-match unbeaten run in Europe, which was a record for an English club.

“We didn’t play well [last time], nowhere near our standards or our levels. I wouldn’t hide that at all. I’m looking for much better night,” West Ham manager David Moyes said of the tie.

“We’re going out there, we want to be in Europe after Christmas, if we can win tomorrow night we might have got ourselves in one of the tournaments, whether it’s the Europa League or the Conference. I want to make sure we get the wins and qualify.”