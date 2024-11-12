The three names in the frame as Lineker confirms Match of the Day leaving date

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season but remain with the BBC

Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott are among the favourites to succeed Gary Lineker as host of Match of the Day after the BBC confirmed that this will be his last season presenting the flagship football show.

Lineker is bowing out after 25 years on the Premier League highlights programme but has agreed to stay on at the BBC to front its TV coverage of the FA Cup next season and the 2026 men’s World Cup, as well as MOTD podcasts.

The 63-year-old, who earns £1.35m a year at the Beeb, is reported to have been open to staying in the MOTD hotseat but the move is expected to save bosses a six-figure sum.

Chapman, whose BBC presenting roles include Match of the Day 2 and Radio 5 Live football coverage, would be a popular replacement but faces competition from Logan, who has deputised for Lineker and has also been among the corporation’s top earners.

Former Lioness Scott has cut her presenting teeth on Football Focus and The One Show since retiring from playing in 2017 and is seen by some as being groomed for the top job. Kelly Cates would be a safer pair of hands but would need to be poached from Sky Sports.

Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

The former England striker has become one of the BBC’s biggest stars but clashed with his paymasters last year over social media comments about asylum seekers.

Alex Scott has followed Lineker’s path from professional football to BBC presenting

Mark Chapman is among the favourites to succeed Lineker on Match of the Day

BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”