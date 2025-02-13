Premier League gives green light to semi-automated offsides

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is copming to the FA Cup and, if successful, the Premier League

The Premier League has moved a step closer to implementing semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) after announcing it will be trialled in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

The introduction of SAOT in the English top-flight was scheduled for last autumn but has been repeatedly held up due to league chiefs’ concerns over its reliability in testing.

But it has now been confirmed that it will be in place in the Premier League before the end of the season if it proves successful when it debuts in seven of the eight FA Cup ties.

SAOT uses AI to process data from limb-tracking cameras and a sensor in the ball and is designed to provide quicker and more accurate offside calls to the referee.

The fifth round of the FA Cup, to be played on the weekend of 1 March, will also be the first to use VAR. It was not used in previous rounds as not all teams had the technology in place.

The Premier League said: “Video Assistant Referees [VAR] will be active across all eight ties in the Fifth Round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

“This will include in-stadium VAR announcements where match officials will announce their final decision in relation to reviewed incidents to provide improved clarity and understanding for spectators and viewers.

“The FA Cup Fifth Round will also utilise Semi-Automated Offside Technology in all seven matches taking place in Premier League stadiums, which is the first time it will be used live in competitive matches in English football.

“The new technology will be introduced in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup in collaboration with the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited following an extensive testing period that has taken place during the 2024/25 season.

“Following successful live operation in the FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.”

Fifa used SAOT provided by Hawk-Eye at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having trialled it the previous year in less high-profile competitions.

The Premier League’s SAOT has been developed by US-based Genius Sports, with whom it has a long-standing partnership in optical tracking.

“Semi-Automated Offside Technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” the Premier League added.

“The operation of Semi-Automated Offside Technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.”