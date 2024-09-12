Clubs in dark over Premier League semi-automated offside technology plans

Semi-automated offside technology is intended to refine decision making in the Premier League

The Premier League has yet to inform clubs when the new system of semi-automated offsides will be introduced – but it will not be this weekend.

When England’s top-flight clubs voted to introduce the new technology last April they were told it would be brought in after one of the international breaks at the start of this season, but they remain in the dark over the exact date.

The Premier League is understood to still be working with the operators of the new system, Genius Sports, on testing the technology, which is designed to speed up the decision-making process and eliminate human errors.

That means that semi-automated offside technology will now not be implemented until after one of the next two international breaks in October and November.

The system uses muiltiple cameras mounted underneath the roof of the stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, to calculate their exact position on the pitch.

Semi-automated offside technology was used successfully at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but the Premier League resisted introducing it until clubs approved it by unanimous vote earlier this year.

“The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks,” the league said.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

