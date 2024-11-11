Premier League referee David Coote appears to call Klopp ‘German c***’

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended after appearing to call Jurgen Klopp a “German c***”.

In an as yet unverified video the football official appeared to call the former Liverpool manager a “German c***” and the club “shit”. He refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

A PGMOL statement read: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

“PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Coote is understood to have denied that the clip is genuine.

The footage appears to show somebody asking a man alleged to be Coote for his opinion on Klopp, who led Liverpool to a Premier League title and Champions League victory.

“Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fucking pop at me,” the man in the video responded. “I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s f*****g arrogant.

“So I do my best not to speak to him … My God, German c***, f*** me.”

Klopp criticised Coote, now 42, after the match which the comments appear to be pointing towards, a 1-1- draw between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020. Coote has refereed in the matches in the top flight since 2018.

“It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better,” the German said at the time. “We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.”

