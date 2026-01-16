Premier League predictions: City to crush United, frustration for Chelsea, but victories for Liverpool and Arsenal

Premier League predictions GW22

The FA Cup regained some of its sparkle last weekend, not that Crystal Palace would take any positives from that. It’s back to the bread and butter of the Premier League for the next few days, though.

Matchday 22 starts with a Manchester derby and concludes on Monday with a South Coast tussle. Here, we analyse the fixtures and offer up some thoughts on the outcomes.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #AD

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Saturday 17th January

Manchester United v Manchester City (12.30 pm)

Michael Carrick was appointed this week as United’s new interim head coach, beating off the challenge of another former Old Trafford boss for the chance to hold the fort until someone else is chosen in the summer. However you dress it up, it’s a mess. Carrick has held the post of caretaker before, winning two and drawing one of three games in charge in 2021. He hopes to have a similar impact this time around, although his first task is to try to stop the Manchester City juggernaut. Pep Guardiola’s men have won 10 and drawn three of their last 13 games in all competitions and will hope to apply some pressure on leaders Arsenal with victory at lunchtime.



Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea v Brentford (3 pm)

Liam Rosenior suffered his first defeat as Chelsea boss on Wednesday night, with his team going down 3-2 to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final, first leg. He hopes to have some of his walking wounded back for the visit of London rivals Brentford.



The Bees are one of the form sides in the Premier League. Keith Andrews continues to work wonders at the Gtech, and a trip to Stamford Bridge will hold no fears for his team, who have won five of their last six in all competitions.

Three of their last four meetings have ended in stalemate, and we reckon this could go the same way.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Brentford

Leeds v Fulham (3 pm)

Leeds have not beaten Fulham since 2021, but they will never have a better chance of improving that record. The hard luck loss at Newcastle on January 7 remains their only defeat in the last nine games, and they appear a good bet to retain their Premier League status.

Fulham are not generally regarded as good travellers, but Marco Silva’s men have won three and drawn one of their last four away games in the Premier League. Elland Road is a tough place to go, though, and we fancy Leeds to edge this one.



Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Fulham

Make your predictions at one of the best football betting sites!

Liverpool v Burnley (3 pm)

Rewind six weeks and Liverpool had just suffered their third successive defeat – a 4-1 thumping by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League – and all the talk was whether Arne Slot would be sacked. Since then, the Merseysiders have gone unbeaten in 11 games, winning six of them. And yet, it still doesn’t feel like they are really back on track, having drawn their last three in the league.



Not that any of that really matters this weekend. Burnley are simply not good enough for this level and will likely return to the Championship next season.



Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Sunderland v Crystal Palace (3 pm)

Palace have some making up to do following their abject display at Macclesfield last weekend. Oliver Glasner and his side have received plenty of plaudits over recent months, but deserve all the flak that has been flying their way in recent days. On the plus side, a jaded squad have had a full week to recover and is likely to produce a much better display at Sunderland.

The hosts are just one of two teams in the Premier League with an unbeaten home record, a key factor in their impressive return to the top flight.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Crystal Palace

Tottenham v West Ham (3 pm)

One of the most intriguing games of the weekend sees two struggling London rivals go head-to-head. Spurs have won one in seven in all competitions, and the pressure continues to mount on Thomas Frank. A seemingly persistent problem with injuries is not helping the Dane, but he must see this as an opportunity: a home clash with a team even worse than his own.

The Hammers have not won in the league since early November and sit seven points from safety. They struggled to edge past QPR in the FA Cup last weekend – an extra-time goal from Taty Castellanos eventually seeing them through. Chances are that it will be a Championship fixture next season

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (5.30 pm)

Two defeats in 32 games in all competitions, top of the Premier League, already qualified for the Champions League round of 16, one foot in the EFL Cup final and through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. These are heady days for Arsenal. The hard part, as history would suggest, for Mikel Arteta is translating this dominance into silverware. They will never have a better chance. A squad thoughtfully bolstered in the summer means they have the depth to challenge for the quadruple. It’s a long shot but not beyond the realms…

The challenge for Forest this season is altogether different, but quite simple: retaining their Premier League status. We’d be amazed if that was not achieved, despite the obvious question marks around Sean Dyche’s brand of football. Forest will be fine but they won’t get anything from this one.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Arsenal

Sunday 18th January

Wolves v Newcastle (2 pm)

Is it the most miraculous of all Premier League escape acts in its infancy? Probably not, but Wolves have, at least, shown some fight in recent games with draws at Manchester United and Everton and a 3-0 win over West Ham. Last weekend, they enjoyed a morale-boosting 6-1 victory over Shrewsbury.



They will fancy their chances of adding another win this weekend against a Newcastle side in the middle of a tough run of fixtures. The Tynesiders have had their fair share of good fortune in recent weeks, but it might just run out at Molineux.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton (4.30 pm)

The xG boffins have suggested Villa have overachieved this season. That may be the case but it’s tough to measure mentality with data. Unai Emery has built a side high on resilience and a Champions League place would not be a surprise. Thirteen wins, one draw and one defeat in 15 games suggests they are firmly on the right path.

The optimism around Everton has waned in recent weeks. One win in six in the Premier League was compounded by defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup, meaning the remaining months of the season could be short of excitement for the mid-table Toffees.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

Monday 19th January

Brighton v Bournemouth (8 pm)

Two clubs that have rightly earned a lot of praise for the way they have become mainstays of the Premier League have underwhelmed this season. Brighton start the weekend just four points off fifth place, but they are in danger of standing still while those around them seem to be improving.

The same applies to Bournemouth, who are four places and three points worse off. The departure of Antoine Semenyo will hurt Bournemouth further, and it may take a little time for Andoni Iraola’s side to regain its mojo.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth

Responsible Gambling

It is easy to get swept up in the excitement when betting on the English Premier League, and with some really exciting matches coming up, it is essential that users stay in control of their gambling habits. The first step is to set a betting budget. Alternatively, bettors can utilise other tools, such as time-outs and self-exclusions. If your gambling gets out of hand, be sure to contact one of the many gambling support authorities (e.g. GamCare and GambleAware).

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.