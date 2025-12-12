Premier League Predictions: Wins for Chelsea and Liverpool, misery for Man United and Arsenal to hammer Wolves

Gameweek 16 Premier League 2025 - Predictions and More!

The penultimate match round before Christmas takes place this weekend with plenty at stake in the Premier League. There’s a clash between top and bottom on Saturday as Arsenal host Wolves, as well as some intriguing narratives to monitor at Anfield.

And on Sunday, there’s the first league meeting between Sunderland and Newcastle in nearly 10 years. Here, we take a look at the fixtures and provide some thoughts on the outcomes.

Saturday 13th December

Chelsea v Everton (3 pm)

Enzo Maresca could do with a win to quell the growing tension after a sticky run for the West London club. League draws with Arsenal and Bournemouth, either side of a defeat at Leeds, meant there was a little more resting on the midweek Champions League trip to Atalanta, but another setback – the Serie A side winning 2-1 – has only emboldened those who are not yet convinced by the former Leicester boss.



Everton starts the weekend in seventh place after registering four wins in five games. Although David Moyes has been quick to play it down, talk of a European challenge is becoming louder on Merseyside.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Liverpool v Brighton (3 pm)

There will be plenty of interest when the teams are revealed at 1.45 pm. Will Mohamed Salah return from his one-game exclusion caused by his post-match rant at Leeds last weekend? Or will Arne Slot continue to make do with the same players that secured a much-needed 1-0 win at Inter Milan in midweek?

If the Egyptian striker is left out again, it brings into sharp focus the prospect of never seeing him in a Liverpool shirt again, with clubs in Saudi Arabia eager to sign him in January once the Africa Cup of Nations is over.

All that, of course, is of little interest to Brighton. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have endured a frustrating couple of weeks, losing 4-3 at home to Aston Villa and then failing to beat struggling West Ham last time out.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

Burnley v Fulham (5.30 pm)

It is already starting to look bleak for Burnley. The Clarets have lost six games on the trot and are five points from safety. They played well at Newcastle last weekend but came away with nothing to show for it. A win on Saturday is vital to their chances of staying up. Fulham are on the fringes of the relegation dogfight, and while it seems unlikely they will be dragged into the mire, the Cottagers will be eager to keep Burnley at arm’s length.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Fulham

Arsenal v Wolves (8 pm)

This looks like a very tough assignment for a Wolves team that has claimed just two points this season. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was able to rotate his squad for the midweek Champions League trip to Club Brugge, but it did little to dent their momentum, Noni Madueke scoring twice in a 3-0 victory. The Gunners were beaten at Aston Villa last weekend and will be eager to stave off the growing threat of Manchester City.

Rob Edwards’ arrival at Wolves has failed to have the desired effect, and they were again toothless in the 4-1 defeat at home to Manchester United. This looks like a formality, but it could turn ugly for the Black Country side.

Prediction: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves

Sunday 14th December

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (2 pm)

Manchester City are running into form. Four successive wins have seen them close the gap on Arsenal to just two points, while the midweek success at Real Madrid has reignited their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Champions League. Perhaps, more importantly, they seem to have regained the swagger associated with a Pep Guardiola side.

They will need it when they visit Selhurst Park to take on a Palace team that goes into the weekend in fourth place. With many of the so-called ‘bigger clubs’ struggling, there is a growing belief in South London that Palace will be able to maintain their push for a Champions League spot.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Spurs (2 pm)

Forest’s inconsistency reared its head again last weekend with a disappointing display against Everton. That was their second defeat in three games and leaves them teetering on the brink of the drop zone. Sean Dyche will be eager for his side to go full throttle against a Spurs team that has picked up in recent weeks with victories over Brentford and Slavia Prague.

Thomas Frank has yet to win over the majority of Spurs fans, but this presents an excellent opportunity to secure a win that would propel them up a congested league table.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Spurs

Sunderland v Newcastle (2 pm)

Arguably, the most hated rivalry in England. For so long, Newcastle have had the upper hand, but they go into the game behind their north-east rivals in the table. Sunderland’s start has caught many by surprise, but, bar a poor display at Manchester City last Saturday, Regis Le Bris’ side have comfortably held their own in the top flight.

Newcastle have not beaten the Wearsiders in a league fixture since 2011 and will be desperate to change that record. A hard-fought 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in midweek maintained their strong recent form.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa (2 pm)

Villa’s remarkable run following a slow start means they now sit just three points off the top heading into the weekend. Unai Emery has masterminded a remarkable turnaround, with his team winning nine of their last 10 league outings. Proof that they can be considered title challengers came with Emi Buendia’s last-gasp goal, giving them a 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.

Their form is in stark contrast to that of West Ham’s. The Hammers have won just two of their last 12 in the Premier League and conceded a late goal at Brighton last weekend to draw 1-1.

Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Aston Villa

Brentford v Leeds (4.30 pm)

Leeds travelled to Manchester City a fortnight ago in freefall and with questions being asked about manager Daniel Farke. They lost 3-2 that day but produced a performance that offered hope. That hope was realised with a 3-1 defeat of Chelsea and a rousing 3-3 draw with Liverpool last Saturday. They need to reprise those displays at the Gtech Community Stadium to maintain the momentum. Brentford suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats against the two North London clubs, but are strong at home with five wins from seven.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 Leeds

Monday 15th December

Manchester United v Bournemouth (8 pm)

Manchester United are in the Monday night slot for the third time in four weeks due to their absence from European football. Their two previous appearances on MNF have produced mixed results – a 1-0 defeat at home to Everton and a 4-1 win at Wolves. It is still hard to know which is a more accurate reflection of where United are currently.

Bournemouth are on a bad run, having not won in their last six. They enjoy their trips to Old Trafford, though, with successive 3-0 wins in the last two years. They have plenty of pace and power in attack.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Bournemouth

