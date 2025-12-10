Salah offered Liverpool escape route as Saudi Pro League chief talks up interest

Salah has hinted that his time at Liverpool could be up

The Saudi Pro League would welcome Mohamed Salah if his bust-up with Liverpool results in him leaving Anfield, the competition’s chief executive has said.

Salah was dropped from the Reds’ squad for their Champions League fixture with Inter Milan this week after his bombshell claim that the club had “thrown him under the bus”.

“Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League,” said the competition’s boss Omar Mugharbel, “but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players.”

On whether Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League era was a target, he told the World Football Summit in Riyadh: “For sure Salah is one of them.”

The Egypt international, 32, rejected interest from Saudi sides before signing a bumper contract extension with champions Liverpool at the end of last season.

He was linked with Al-Ittihad, who reportedly offered £150m for his signature in summer 2023, and Al-Hilal, who have since bought his former Reds teammate Darwin Nunez.

Why Salah could make transfer from Liverpool

Salah’s outburst last weekend, amid his own loss of form and Liverpool’s poor start to the season, has reignited speculation about his future on Merseyside.

“I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” he said, referring to manager Arne Slot’s decision to leave him on the bench.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Salah added that he would invite his family to Liverpool’s home game with Brighton on Saturday in anticipation that it could be his last for the club.

He is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations next week, with a decision over his future likely to be made during his absence and ahead of the January transfer window.