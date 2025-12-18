Premier League Predictions: Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal enjoy pre-Christmas cheer, but it’s misery for Manchester United

English Premier League Week 17 2025 - Predictions and More!

The final round of English Premier League (EPL) fixtures before Christmas takes place this weekend. It has been an absorbing season so far, but who will head into the festive period on the back of a win? Here, we analyse the matches and offer up some thoughts on the likely victors.

Saturday 20th December

Newcastle v Chelsea (12.30 pm)

Newcastle endured a miserable day in the Wear-Tyne derby last weekend, losing 1-0 to Sunderland and producing a lame performance that prompted the usual feet stomping on Tyneside. They did beat Fulham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but it was another unconvincing display. And with injuries piling up, it could be a difficult few weeks for boss Eddie Howe.

Enzo Maresca is not on the most solid ground either. Chelsea are also into the last four of the EFL Cup, but the Italian continues to appear a little disgruntled with life at Stamford Bridge. The visitors have the bigger squad, and that could be crucial following their midweek exertions.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth v Burnley (3 pm)

Bournemouth showed glimpses of their attacking power at Manchester United on Monday night but were again let down by defensive frailties in a pulsating 4-4 draw. The fact remains, though, that they have not won a league game since October 26 and have slipped to 13th in the table. They have an excellent chance to address that when Burnley visits the Vitality Stadium. The Clarets have lost their last seven Premier League outings and, now six points from safety, already appear doomed to a swift return to the Championship.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley

Brighton v Sunderland (3 pm)

Saint Nick came early for Sunderland fans last weekend – Nick Woltemade nodding in the winner as they beat their hated rivals at the Stadium of Light. The challenge for boss Regis Le Bris is to ensure there is no hangover from that win when they make the long trip to the South Coast. They will do so without AFCON-bound Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi, Bertrand Traore and Noah Sadiki, who all started the game against Newcastle.

Brighton has their issues as well, with Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez suspended and Carlos Baleba on international duty. The Seagulls had their chances at Liverpool last weekend before going down 2-0 and will be eager to end a run of three games without a win.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Sunderland

Manchester City v West Ham (3 pm)

Two teams in contrasting form clash at the Etihad. City have won their last six in all competitions, including a routine EFL Cup victory over Brentford on Wednesday night, despite resting the likes of Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ruben Dias. Pep Guardiola’s side continues to be the biggest threat to Arsenal and goes into the game knowing a win will take them to the top, for a few hours at least.

Third-from-bottom West Ham remain mired in a relegation dogfight, having not won in the league since early November. They need to start picking up points and quickly, but it won’t happen here.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 West Ham

Wolves v Brentford (3 pm)

Wolves showed plenty of fight at Arsenal last weekend but still ended up with nothing to show for it. If results don’t improve quickly, it may be that their target shifts from avoiding relegation to ensuring they don’t finish with the lowest points tally in Premier League history, a mark currently held by Derby with 11 points in the 2007/08 campaign.

A meeting with Brentford offers an excellent chance to register their first win of the season. Keith Andrews’ side ought to have enough to stay clear of the bottom three, but they are poor away from home, losing seven of eight in the league this season.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool (5.30 pm)

Spurs remain plagued by inconsistency. Back-to-back wins against Brentford and Slavia Prague offered hope of improvement, but they then turned in an abject display in losing 3-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Thomas Frank could do with a statement win here.

Whisper it quietly, but Liverpool may be through the worst. A five-game unbeaten run has provided an element of stability and wins, and clean sheets, against Inter Milan and Brighton has reduced the noise around boss Arne Slot. They will have to do without Mohamed Salah for the next few weeks, but they should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Spurs 0-2 Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal (8 pm)

A win on their first trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium will guarantee Arsenal top spot at Christmas for the third time in four years. The obvious challenge is to turn that into the league trophy come May. The Gunners made hard work of winless Wolves last weekend and will no doubt find Everton equally belligerent opposition.

David Moyes’ side go into the weekend in ninth place and with genuine European aspirations. It’s a far cry from the relegation battles that have dogged the club in recent years, and under Moyes, they seem to have found a nice blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair. Whether they are yet at the level to challenge the best remains to be seen, though.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Leeds v Crystal Palace (8 pm)

Leeds have shown signs of life in recent weeks, taking five points from games against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Brentford. Perhaps, they seemed to have regained the fighting spirit that carried them to promotion under Daniel Farke. They have a striker in form in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the Elland Road crowd will provide an intimidating backdrop.

Palace won’t be overawed, however, after proving their prowess away from Selhurst Park over recent months.

Indeed, no team has taken more points on the road than the Eagles in 2025 (34). Oliver Glasner’s men were poor against Manchester City last weekend and will be eager to put that right.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st December

Aston Villa v Manchester United (4.30 pm)

With no 2 pm game on Sunday, all focus will turn to United’s trip to Villa Park. It remains impossible to sensibly evaluate Ruben Amorim’s side, who fluctuate between promising and pitiful, not just from week to week but from minute to minute. That was demonstrated again on Monday night when they led Bournemouth, then trailed, then led and ultimately had to settle for a point in a 4-4 draw.

Inconsistency is not a charge you can level at Villa. They have won their last nine games in all competitions without blowing teams away, with the last seven all coming via a one-goal margin.

They don’t have a good record against United, having not beaten them since November 2022, but we think they will get the job done here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United

Monday 22nd December

Fulham v Nottingham Forest (8 pm)

Two teams that sit on the fringes of the relegation places meet on MNF.

Fulham looked a little lightweight in losing at Newcastle in midweek, and they will need to increase their physicality if they are to get anything against a Forest side slowly evolving under Sean Dyche.

The Tricky Trees were excellent against Spurs last weekend, bouncing back nicely from a disappointing defeat at Everton the week before. A win for either side here would mean they head into Christmas with a nice cushion above the bottom three.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

