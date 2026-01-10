Premier League stadiums: Inside football’s grandstand revolution

The Premier League is changing and stadiums are at its heart. Foster + Partners

The Premier League is going through a revolution, and it is not in the form of playing formations. Stadiums – new and old – are second homes for fans, the community centre of their weekend.

And England’s top flight is ever-changing. Three teams may get promoted each year and three may get relegated, but the visual landscape that makes up the 20 home arenas is shifting.

Over two thirds, 70 per cent, of the 20 Premier League teams have seen recent stadium development, are currently going through it, or are mulling changes in the future.

Arsenal, despite being just two decades into their new home, are reportedly looking at expansion. Newcastle United and Chelsea are contemplating completely new stadiums entirely.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are in the process of sending applications to authorities or preparing to build. Leeds United got permission to develop Elland Road on Thursday.

Manchester City are looking to open a new upper tier this year, while Liverpool, Fulham and Everton completed projects in the last 12 months.

Leeds United got approval for their new stand on Thursday Hill Dickinson Stadium mock up. BDP Pattern worked on the Premier League arena.

Huge design houses, from Populous to KSS to Foster + Partners and BDP Pattern are responsible for a huge chunk of these developments, and BDP’s architect associate director, Nick Tyrer, says developed stadiums are beneficial to football and society.

They “help clubs generate more reliable income, which can be reinvested back onto the pitch and, just as importantly, into long-term stability for the club and its community,” he tells City AM.

Premier League revolution

“A stadium development also offers real, shared experiences, for creating memories, enjoying the atmosphere of a live game, and having more choice and flexibility before and after kick-off. Fans want a full matchday experience, beyond the 90 minutes. Being cognisant of this and designing stadiums with fans creates places brands want to be part of.”

BDP Pattern is behind Leeds United’s west stand redevelopment and was key to the completion of Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Elsewhere Populous, responsible for Tottenham Hotspur’s new arena, as well as Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium expansion, says “clubs want to deliver the best possible matchday and non-matchday experience for their fans, and the scale and ambition of stadium development projects currently being considered or underway in the Premier League and right across the football pyramid reflects this priority.”

The firm’s global head of design director Christopher Lee adds: “Working closely with our clients, for some the right solution is a completely new stadium, as we saw at Tottenham, but there are several routes to stadium redevelopment.

“These range from remodelling existing interiors, through single-stand redevelopments, to the expansion of an existing stand and more extensive mixed-use development of the surrounding area to introduce new amenities for fans and the wider community.

“A great example is the new Riverside Stand we recently delivered for Fulham FC, which incorporates bars, event spaces, restaurants, members’ clubs and a hotel and spa, creating an incredible experience on match day and non-match day alike.”

Demands are changing

Consumer demands are changing; Fulham’s new stand sees some season tickets reach £20,000 while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are looking to see their stadium offering level up from what is on offer at the moment.

Brentford have a relatively new arena, alongside Tottenham, and are not actively expanding. One can envisage Sunderland looking at options while Burnley’s Turf Moor is focusing on fan zones. Brighton and West Ham United, too, are in reasonable arenas.

The average Premier League attendance is 41,626 for this season – a number larger than the capacity of 10 stadiums in the English top flight. But Tottenham and Fulham show that premium offerings, too, matter as much as the number of those trundling through the turnstiles.

“We recently delivered the architectural design at Hill Dickinson Stadium for Everton FC, which shows just how transformative a new stadium can be,” Tyrer adds. “It has given both the club and its supporters a real lift, injecting a sense of momentum and optimism. The stadium is now acting as a springboard for the club to grow into a truly modern organisation, with a global reach.

“The same thinking underpins proposals like the expansion of Elland Road: improve the matchday experience, extend dwell time, link the stadium to the city, respect and enhance what already makes the place special, and revenue follows. When supporters feel ownership of the place, clubs build stronger brands, and that’s where long-term value is created.”

Manchester City’s development is due for completion in 2026 Populous was responsible for Fulham’s Riverside stand.

Premier League tailored stadiums

And this is filtering down through the English football pyramid with US owners at the likes of Birmingham City – with their 12-chimney masterpiece – and Wrexham planning arena overhauls. The likes of Millwall, too, are looking to modernise their stadium offerings.

“In the case of Manchester City’s Etihad North Stand development,” Lee concludes, “they are both expanding an existing stand and adding new amenities, including a hotel, retail, office space and food and beverage outlets externally to create a full 24/7/365 leisure and entertainment destination that incorporates the new Populous-designed Co-op Live arena.

“The benefit of redevelopment is that these approaches offer a spectrum of scale, phasing and cost, allowing them to be tailored to clubs of any size to still deliver both a better experience on matchdays and increased revenue for the club.”

The Premier League seems to be in a state of build, build, build. And that appears to be good for business, appeasing to the eye and a sign of a sporting division that continues to drive forward.

Industry analysis

“With 14 of the Premier League’s 20 clubs either developing, redeveloping or actively planning stadium projects (or having recently completed a major project), English football is entering a decisive infrastructure phase,” Professor Rob Wilson tells City AM.

“This surge reflects more than modernisation. It signals a shift towards stadiums as long-term financial assets, underpinning revenue resilience beyond broadcast income. It’s a must improve revenue line for all.

“However, while enhanced facilities and matchday experiences support the league’s global competitiveness, the scale and concentration of investment also risk widening structural gaps within the football pyramid, raising questions about sustainability, access and competitive balance as the Premier League’s economic model continues to evolve. If you’re not with the pack, you can forget joining in anytime soon.”