Wrexham hire Wembley architects to revamp Racecourse Ground

Wrexham have hired Populous to revamp the Racecourse Ground, also known as Stok Cae Ras (Image: Gemma Thomas/Wrexham AFC)

Wrexham AFC have appointed the architects behind the Sphere Las Vegas and Wembley Stadium to draw up a new masterplan for their home, the Racecourse Ground.

It is the latest ambitious move from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since the Hollywood actors bought the then-non-league club in 2020.

Populous, whose previous work also includes the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Yankee Stadium and the Principality Stadium, will initially be tasked with redesigning a new Kop stand.

The stand at the 13,000-seater Stok Cae Ras, as it is branded, will have a capacity of 5,500 and include sections for safe standing, hospitality and accessible seating.

“We are determined to ensure the new Kop stand and the future vision of the Stok Cae Ras satisfies the needs and expectations of our fans and the local community, and the appointment of Populous as architect for the redesign reflects that,” said Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson.

“We appreciate the efforts of those who have worked on this project to date, allowing us to now focus our attention on the activation of areas within the new stand, while remaining consistent with the capacity and volume that was previously presented.

“We look forward to engaging with fans and the local community as plans and designs for the stand take shape, along with other stakeholders and strategic partners including Wrexham County Borough Council, our Wrexham Gateway partners, Wrexham University, the Welsh Government, and the FA of Wales.

“This is an exciting time for the Club, our supporters and the City as we continue our upward momentum.”

Since buying the club, Reynolds and McElhenney have grown them into a global brand with sponsors including American Airlines and taken them up two divisions to League One.

“We’re extremely proud to be appointed to work on the new Kop stand and to explore the potential for a wider vision and masterplan for the future Stok Cae Ras,” said Populous global director Declan Sharkey.

“Our aim is to create a home for Wrexham’s passionate fans and the community that pays tribute to the heritage and traditions of the club and the city itself.

“The Kop stand will be the epicentre of the atmosphere at the ground on matchday, while incorporating enhanced facilities that can be used every day throughout the year.”