Wrexham targeting successive promotions after sealing return to Football League

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watched them clinch promotion from the National League on Saturday

Wrexham are targeting another promotion next summer after the Hollywood-owned Welsh club clinched their return to the English Football League on Saturday.

The decisive 3-1 win over Boreham Wood came two years after actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took charge at the Racecourse Ground, and executive director Humphrey Ker insists they are just getting started.

“We feel that the sky’s the limit for Wrexham,” Ker said. “The interest in this club is astronomical and we believe we have a very strong chance of going up again next year.

“We want to do this again. We want to be having these parties next year and as many summers after that as we can possibly manage.”

Reynolds and McElhenney are believed to have spent around £10m on overhauling the club, raising questions about whether that can continue under strict financial rules in League Two.

But Ker says commercial deals with high-profile brands such as TikTok, Expedia and Reynolds’ own Aviation American Gin mean that Wrexham have deeper pockets than many rivals.

“The spending caps that exist are tied to your revenue. What you can’t have is rich owners paying massively over the odds and operating at gigantic losses,” Ker said.

“We actually generate an extraordinary amount of revenue because of the interest in the team, merchandising, and other things. I think we’ll fall well within the boundaries of what we are permitted to spend.”

Wrexham do not plan to sign a brand new team for the step up to the fourth tier but will strengthen and are already fielding enquiries from interested players, Ker said.

“We’ve accrued a record number of points in the National League and we think we’re ready to go again with some minor changes,” he added.

“Our mission will always be to try and get the best players we possibly can for each situation.

“Previously we’ve had to pay a bit of a premium to get people to come down to the National League. As we go up, I think we’ll have less of a challenge attracting people.

“I know Phil [Parkinson, manager] and [advisor] Les Reed are inundated with incoming calls from players because this is a place where people want to come and play football.”