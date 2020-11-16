In a plot that even Hollywood might deem far-fetched, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are buying fifth-tier football club Wrexham AFC.

The pair have been given the green light to complete a takeover following a vote of the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust, which owns the club.

Reynolds and McElhenney marked the news by posting a spoof advert for Wrexham sponsor Ifor Williams Trailers on social media.

More than 98 per cent of voters backed the bid from Reynolds and McElhenney. The stars have pledged to invest £2m in reviving the team’s fortunes.

The supporters’ trust said: “Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation, the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100 per cent control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

Wrexham currently lie 14th in the National League, where they have played since their relegation from League Two in 2008.

The club was founded in 1964 and is believed to be the third oldest in the world.

Canadian Reynolds, 44, is best known playing the eponymous wise-cracking superhero in the Deadpool films.

American McElhenney, 43, is a star and co-creator of the US TV series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.