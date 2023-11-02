Boss of new football regulator to cost taxpayer more than an MP

The boss of football’s impending regulator is set to cost the taxpayer more than an MPs salary, according to reports. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The boss of football’s impending regulator is set to cost the taxpayer more than an MP’s salary, according to reports.

A regulator for football has edged closer ahead of next week’s King’s Speech after the civil service started advertising for a interim chief operating officer of the new body.

Reports by The Athletic state that an internal civil service website is hiring a interim chief operating officer of the Independent Football Regulator.

The ad reportedly comes with a salary of between £95,000 and £128,900, a starting point higher than the wage of a sitting Member of Parliament.

The regulator would need a mention in the King’s Speech due to the requirement of a new law for the operating body to exist, but the call could lump another salary on the taxpayer.

In September the government outlined its preferred structure for the independent regulator, which they will operate independently from the game and “protect clubs’ and fans’ interests”.

At the time DCMS secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Our football clubs are the lifeblood of communities and the envy of leagues around the world. We want to see them protected for fans now and in the future.

“Today we outline our plans to make sure the new regulator for football is independent, and remains true to its central mission to safeguard these community assets and help the beautiful game continue to grow in England.”

The job advert advertises a January 2024 start date with a 12 month contract that could be extended by a further six months.

Assuming the plan for the football regulator goes ahead the costs will balloon further than simply an interim chief executive meaning the taxpayer could be forced to stump up more cash for the beautiful game.