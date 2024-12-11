Saudi Arabia promises ‘tournament of lifetime’ after getting 2034 World Cup

Fifa has confirmed Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia has vowed to stage “the tournament of a lifetime” after Fifa confirmed the country as hosts for the 2034 World Cup.

Its was the only bid and its appointment was a formality confirmed by acclamation at a virtual Fifa congress on Wednesday.

As expected, six nations – Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – were confirmed as co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup.

“Football lives in our hearts so to host a Fifa World Cup is the ultimate honor and we have been

working towards this for a very long time,” said Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al Misehal.

“We promise to put on a tournament of a lifetime that leaves a lasting positive

impact for the future of football, for players, and for fans.”

Fifa has been accused of engineering Saudi Arabia’s victory in the 2034 World Cup bidding process and of ignoring concerns from human rights groups.

It seemed certain to be chosen after sole rival Australia opted not to formalise its interest more than a year ago.

The decision could also cause conflict with the Premier League and other European competitions if, as expected, the tournament is switched from summer to winter.

England’s Football Association and its Welsh counterpart both backed the moves.

“This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and a dream come true for all our 32m people who simply love the game,” said Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud.

“The Kingdom is on a remarkable journey of transformation under Vision 2030 and today is another huge step forward that reflects and celebrates our progress while looking ahead to an even brighter future.”