Saudi Arabia leads way as 2034 World Cup earmarked for Asia or Oceania

Saudi Arabia has coinfirmed a bid for the 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia appears to be in pole position to host the 2034 World Cup of men’s football for the first time after the country confirmed its bid.

It came after governing body Fifa approved an unprecedented proposal to divide the 2030 tournament between six countries in three continents.

To mark the centenary of the first edition, inaugural hosts Uruguay, current holders Argentina and South American football HQ Paraguay will stage their opening fixtures before the World Cup moves to Spain, Portugal and Morocco for the remainder.

That decision means the 2034 World Cup will have to go to Asia or Oceania, and Saudi Arabia are the obvious frontrunners following their much-publicised sporting investments.

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said: “Hosting a FIFA World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation.

“As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a FIFA World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.”

Saudi Arabia has ploughed close to £1bn into transfer fees to attract leading footballers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, to Saudi Pro League clubs this year alone.

The country has also invested heavily in golf, bankrolling the LIV Golf circuit which is set to merge with the PGA Tour, and is stepping up its interest in tennis.

China and Australia are their most likely rivals for the 2034 tournament but face being outmanoeuvred and outspent by sport’s emerging power.

The unusual hosting format for the 2030 World Cup, meanwhile, was suggested by those behind the joint Spain-Portugal-Morocco bid and South American federation Conmebol.

If formally approved by Fifa’s congress, it will see Spain stage a number of games despite the international scandal caused by former football chief Luis Rubiales at the Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, the UK and Ireland are set to be confirmed as hosts of the 2028 European Championships next week after Turkey withdrew its bid. Turkey has instead submitted a joint proposal with Italy for the 2032 tournament.