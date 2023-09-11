‘It’s over’: Spain relieved as football chief Luis Rubiales finally falls on sword

Luis Rubiales resigned on Sunday night, three weeks after his notorious kiss on Jenni Hermoso

Spanish politicians have welcomed the resignation of embattled football chief Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales finally fell on his sword on Sunday night, three weeks after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final – an act she says was non-consensual.

He announced his resignation in a statement that coincided with an interview given to Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

Read more Luis Rubiales: Spanish football boss refuses to quit at crisis meeting over kiss row

It came after Spanish prosecutors said they would investigate a criminal complaint from Hermoso about the kiss.

“The feminist country is advancing faster and faster,” Spain’s acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said.

“The transformation and improvement of our lives is inevitable. We are with you, Jenni, and with all women.”

Equality Minister Irene Montero added: “It’s over.”

Rubiales had been suspended from his role for two weeks pending an investigation by football’s world governing body Fifa.

“After the rapid suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales said.

“Insisting on waiting and clinging … is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return.”

Rubiales did not apologise for the kiss, which he had previously insisted was consensual, adding: “I will defend my honour. I will defend my innocence. I have faith in the future. I have faith in the truth.”