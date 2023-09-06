Hermoso files complaint in row over Rubiales kiss dispute

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has filed an official complaint over the kiss given to her by Spanish football’s governing body president Luis Rubiales. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has filed an official complaint over the kiss given by Spanish football’s suspended president Luis Rubiales.

The incident took place as the Spanish women’s national team collected their medals after a 1-0 win over England’s Lionesses in the Fifa World Cup final last month.

Hermoso making the complaint, after Rubiales was alleged to have forcefully kissed the player, could see the RFEF president face criminal charges.

On the Rubiales case

The news came a day after Spain’s national team coach Jorge Vilda was sacked and replaced by Montse Tome, the country’s first female national team coach.

On 29 August, Spanish prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into whether the events of the World Cup final amounted sexual assault.

“Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by Luis Rubiales was not consensual,” a statement said at the time.

Rubiales has denied the allegations of a non consensual kiss despite being suspended by Fifa for a period of 90 days over the incident.

The 46-year-old’s mother carried out a hunger strike in recent weeks over the vilification of her son.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal this week said: “I want to make a little reference to the statement we issued yesterday as a group. Our president was not in line with what a president should be at a celebration

“He had a couple of situations that are not typical of the moment, nor of a president. All of this has created a significant media stir and it is a shame that it has tarnished the title achieved by the ladies.

“It is a shame that it spoils or overlaps the world title because it is a very important feat for our football. It has not been good for the image of Spanish sport.”

An accurate time frame of progression is as of yet unknown.