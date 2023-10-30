Shamed Spanish football chief Rubiales finally banned over Hermoso kiss

Rubiales has been banned for three years for kissing Hermoso at the World Cup final

Disgraced former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activity for three years by Fifa for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales pulled Hermoso towards him and kissed her on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in Australia in August. Afterwards Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

After steadfastly refusing to stand down for weeks after the storm erupted, Rubiales finally resigned last month and has now been punished for a breach of Fifa’s disciplinary code relating to “offensive behavior” of players and officials, particularly in terms of “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport into disrepute.”

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code,” football’s world governing body said..

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days. Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee’s decision today.

“In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Fifa Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the Fifa Appeal Committee.

“Fifa reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”