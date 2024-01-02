Kissgate in court: Jenni Hermoso testifies against Luis Rubiales in criminal case

Hermoso testified against Rubiales at Madrid’s high court on Tuesday

Footballer Jenni Hermoso appeared in Madrid’s high court today to testify against former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales over allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

Hermoso accused Rubiales of kissing her on the lips without consent after the World Cup final in August, and then pressuring her to support his claim that it had been consensual.

If found guilty, the former president of the RFEF, Spain’s football association, could face a prison sentence of up to four years, according to reports.

The episode overshadowed Spain’s historic World Cup final win over England and drew condemnation of Rubiales from across the globe.

He initially refused to resign but fell on his sword weeks later and has since received a three-year ban from all football activity from governing body Fifa.

Rubiales, 46, has maintained, however, that his kiss on Hermoso was a mutual act. He appeared in court to testify in September and October.

Other Spanish footballers and officials are also set to give evidence at the Audiencia Nacional, the country’s main criminal court.

Hermoso told reporters today outside the court after her appearance: “Everything went well. Everything is in the hands of justice.

“Thank you very much for the support you have given me and for many of you treating things so well. I appreciate it. The process will take its course.”

Rubiales appeared to pull Hermoso towards him and kissed her on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s World Cup victory in Australia.

After steadfastly refusing to stand down for weeks following the storm, Rubiales finally resigned is September.

In October he was punished for a breach of Fifa’s disciplinary code relating to “offensive behavior” of players and officials, specifically “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport into disrepute.”

Upon announcing his resignation, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Rubiales painted himself as a victim. “I will defend my honour. I will defend my innocence. I have faith in the future. I have faith in the truth,” he said.

His unsolicited kiss on Spain’s record goalscorer Hermoso in the wake of the team’s first ever World Cup win shone a light on long-running unrest among players at their treatment by the RFEF. Head coach Jorge Vilda has also since been replaced.