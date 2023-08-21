Spanish football chief apologises for kissing player Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has apologised for his kiss on player Jenni Hermoso after the team won the Women’s World Cup

The president of Spain’s football federation, Luis Rubiales, has apologised for kissing Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the aftermath of Sunday’s final.

Rubiales’ public act after Spain beat England 1-0 sparked widespread condemnation, with Spanish ministers, other prominent female players and footballers’ unions criticising his lunge.

“There is something I regret, and it was what happened between me and a player, with whom I have a fantastic relationship, just like with the others, where I have certainly made a mistake. I have to admit it,” Rubiales said in a video statement released on Monday.

“In that moment of absolute exultation, without any bad intentions or bad faith, well… that happened. I believe it happened in a very spontaneous way, which I repeat had no bad intentions from either side.

“From that point on, it wasn’t interpreted that way as we carried on as normal, naturally, and again with no ill will between us.

“But outside of that it seems like it has caused a commotion as it seemed to do damage, so I want to apologise for it, I don’t ask for anything else.”

Hermoso said she “did not enjoy” the kiss in social media footage posted after the final. In a statement later released by the Spanish federation she is quoted as saying it was a “spontaneous mutual gesture”.

The row cast a further shadow over the victory by a Spain team who have had a strained relationship with coach Jorge Vilda and the federation.

The president of the Spanish FA has been criticised after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during Spain's Women's World Cup victory ceremony. pic.twitter.com/O3hAbaoGFw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 21, 2023

Former England player Casey Stoney called the kiss “NOT ok”, while Sweden captain Caroline Seger said it was “horrible and unacceptable” and “really weird”.

Rubiales was initially unrepentant, reacting to the controversy by telling a Spanish radio station on Sunday: “There are idiots everywhere.”

But further condemnation followed, with Spain’s acting culture and sports minister, Miquel Iceta, demanding an explanation and apology for the “unacceptable” behaviour.

Global players’ union Fifpro, meanwhile, said the world champions’ moment of triumph had been “stained by the inappropriate conduct” of Rubiales.

Further footage has also emerged of the former defender kissing goalscorer Olga Carmona after the final and grabbing his crotch in the VIP seats at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, where he sat alongside Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia.