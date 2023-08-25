Luis Rubiales: Spanish football boss refuses to quit at crisis meeting over kiss row

LAS ROZAS, SPAIN – APRIL 20: Luis Rubiales, President of RFEF (Real Spanish Soccer Federation) during press conference at Ciudad del Futbol on April 20, 2022 in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The president of the Spanish football federation has refused to resign despite an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation “I won’t resign” four times in quick succession, and claimed he was a victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”.

Mr Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the award ceremony after Spain beat England in the final in Sydney, Australia, marring the title celebrations with his actions.

Several Spanish media outlets had reported on Thursday that Mr Rubiales was planning to step down.

Instead, he said the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. He received some applause from the overwhelming male assembly.

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday: “I didn’t like it, but what can I do?”