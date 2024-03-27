Prosecutors seek two-and-a-half-year sentence and £86,000 from Rubiales over ‘kissgate’

MADRID, SPAIN – 2023/09/15: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation, leaves the Audiencia Nacional court after declaring before the judge in the case relating to his kiss of football player Jenni Hermoso. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Spanish prosecutors yesterday announced that they are seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a €100,000 (£86,000) fine from Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish football chief at the centre of the “kissgate” scandal with international player Jenni Hermoso.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court (AN) spoke with regards to the former chief of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in relation to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, where Rubiales was accused of forcibly kissing Hermoso and hugging other players.

The saga led to his dismissal and his case came before judges last year – his mother at one point staged a hunger strike in his defence.

The £86,000 fine would be paid to Tigres UANL forward Hermoso as compensation.

The six-page indictment was made public yesterday ahead of the trial.

The prosecutors are seeking a one-year term for sexual assault and an 18 month term relating to alleged coercion in trying to get Hermoso to defend him publicly.

Rubiales and ‘solid evidence’

Judge Francisco de Jorge, based in Madrid, who paved the way for the trial said in January: “The investigation has revealed the existence of solid evidence the kiss Luis Manuel Rubiales Bejar gave the player Jennifer Hermoso was not consensual and was a unilateral and surprise initiative on his part.

“Whether there was no any erotic intention or it was a result of the state of euphoria and excitement experienced as a consequence of the extraordinary sporting triumph preceding it is something that should be valued in a public trial.”

The former Spanish football chief is also part of a corruption probe over a deal with Saudi Arabia that sees the kingdom host the Super Cup.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas recently said hosting the annual match in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football.

Rubiales is reportedly in the Dominican Republic but has stated that he will return to Spain shortly.