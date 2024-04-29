Thiago Silva vows to return as a coach after confirming his Chelsea departure

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Thiago Silva of Chelsea applauds the fans after the team’s defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Champions League winner Thiago Silva has vowed to return to Chelsea as a coach after it was confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian defender, who turns 40 in September, will be out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a return to his homeland.

In an emotional video message to supporters, Thiago Silva said his departure did not mean the end of his involvement in the club forever.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said.

“Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day.”

He added: “I think everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all but unfortunately everything has a start, a middle and an end.

“That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return albeit in another role here.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan centre-back joined Chelsea in 2020 and helped them to win the Champions League in his first season.

He has been a constant in a period of extreme turbulence for the club, playing under four different managers and two different owners following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.

Thiago Silva said he felt an “indescribable love” for Chelsea after his 151 appearances, adding: “I can only say thank you.

“When I started here it was during the pandemic and there wasn’t any fans in the stadium. But through social media it became something very special to me and then when fans started coming back to the stadium and life was getting back to normal I started to feel a lot of affection and respect for my story and for my start here.

Four years, countless memories.



A message from Thiago Silva… pic.twitter.com/f2YbB4GMXY April 29, 2024

“So it is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue.

“I came here with the intention of staying for only one year and it ended up being four years. My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be part of the Chelsea family. I hope they can continue with their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.”