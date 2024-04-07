Tottenham punish wasteful Forest and steal march in Villa in Champions League race

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur (L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification by climbing into fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Spurs took the lead through an own goal from Forest defender Murillo and, after Chris Wood equalised for the visitors, goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro secured three points.

The result lifted them into fourth, level on 60 points with Aston Villa but ahead on goal difference – and with a game in hand over the Midlanders.

Fifth place could yet be enough for a Champions League spot if results in this season’s European competition earn English sides an extra spot.

Forest remain 17th and just goal difference above the relegation zone with six games left – including against survival rivals Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Wood’s goal made it four in as many games for the New Zealand forward but he missed other presentable chances to put Forest in front before Tottenham reasserted control.

Van de Ven thundered in only his second goal for the club from the edge of the penalty area and Porro quickly added another, slicing in a powerful drive.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of late drama this time as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United.

Four days after they scored twice in stoppage time to beat Manchester United, the Blues conceded a 94th-minute equaliser from Oli McBurnie to drop two points.

Goals from Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke twice put Chelsea in front, either side of a goal from Jayden Bogle, before McBurnie’s late strike for the Blades.

The result left Chelsea ninth and Sheffield United bottom, nine points from safety with seven fixtures remaining.

Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died at the age of 77, has family announced last night.

Dublin-born Kinnear, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup as a player with Tottenham, went on to manage Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.