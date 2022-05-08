Premier League talking points: Everton win nudges Leeds into relegation zone

Everton manager Frank Lampard saw his team climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Leicester on Sunday

If Everton escape their first relegation for more than 70 years, they may well look back on this weekend, and a 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester, as the turning point.

Goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate earned the Toffees back-to-back victories for the first time since September and lifted them out of the bottom three on Sunday.

Leeds took their place in the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, but Burnley are only goal difference ahead, having lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. With one point separating the three teams, the drama could yet go to the wire.

Read more Premier League to reintroduce five subs from next season

Arsenal can clinch fourth in derby after win over Leeds

It’s advantage Arsenal ahead of Thursday’s north London derby at Tottenham, after Mikel Arteta’s men opened up a four-point lead on Spurs in the race for a Champions League place.

Tottenham earned a highly creditable point at Liverpool on Saturday night but can’t afford to lose to their neighbours this week or Arsenal will clinch fourth place with two games to spare.

If there is hope for Spurs it’s that the Gunners made hard work of finishing off Leeds, despite going two up within 10 minutes and having a man extra for more than an hour.

Fading Blues a concern for prospective owner Boehly

Todd Boehly was up until the small hours finalising his takeover at Stamford Bridge the night before Chelsea took on Wolves but his prospective team did not show the same staying power.

The Blues were 11 minutes from winning only their second home Premier League since mid-March but let the visitors snatch a draw with two late goals.

Chelsea are limping towards the finishing line, something of a concern given they still need three points to be sure of a top-four place and have the FA Cup final next weekend.

Woeful Man Utd make Brighton look good

Brighton provided the scoreline of the weekend with their 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United, but was this a case of the hosts being brilliant or the visitors dreadful?

Graham Potter’s men mustered some bewitching combination play and could have scored even more but that this was Brighton’s first home win of 2022 told its own story.

United are utterly rudderless. Any last hopes of snatching a Champions League place died in this risible display, which ensured they will record their lowest ever Premier League points tally.

Palace improvements show time’s up for Hodgson

Watford’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace not only sealed their relegation but also confirmed that Roy Hodgson’s Premier League managerial career will end this month.

Hodgson looked to be done in the dugout when he left Palace last summer, having spent four years keeping his boyhood team in the top flight – and rehabilitating his own standing.

It was more than just ironic that Palace sent him down, though. The Eagles’ progress this term shows that, at 74, former England boss Hodgson’s best days are behind him.